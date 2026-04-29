Lagos PDP cautions aspirants over sale of nomination forms by Wike-led faction

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised all aspirants to take precaution in obtaining nomination forms from a faction of the party led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, saying they should avoid engagement with processes that are fundamentally inconsistent with the law.

The faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed is being supported by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Christopher Odianarewo.

The statement read in part, “The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Barr. Dr. Amos Fawole hereby issues a formal advisory grounded in extant judicial pronouncements regarding the purported sale of nomination forms for the 2027 general elections by a faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, with Senator Samuel Anyanwu acting as National Secretary.”

The party stated that the advisory is necessitated by binding judicial determinations.

According to the statement, “The judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on March 9, 2026, and the judgment of the FCT High Court delivered on January 12, 2026, both of which affirm the suspension and subsequent expulsion of Senator Samuel Anyanwu from the PDP.”

Odianarewo explained that the rulings have two critical implications, which according to him are loss of capacity and derivative invalidity.

“Senator Anyanwu, having been validly expelled, lacks the legal competence to act in any official capacity on behalf of the PDP.

“All actions predicated on his authority, including the recognition of Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman and the constitution of a parallel National Working Committee, are legally defective.

“Consequently, the Abuja Convention of March 29, 2026, convened under this disputed authority, is rendered void ab initio, as it derives from an invalid institutional foundation.

“Furthermore, the issuance of a Form 48 notice by the FCT High Court underscores ongoing judicial scrutiny and reinforces the binding nature of earlier rulings, particularly regarding compliance by affected parties.”

The party spokesman states that “no valid structure can emerge from an invalid origin.

“Therefore, any nomination forms issued or signed by Senator Anyanwu or under the authority of Abdulrahman Mohammed lack legal standing.

“The Lagos PDP strongly advises all aspirants and stakeholders to exercise due diligence and avoid engagement with processes that are fundamentally inconsistent with the law.”

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