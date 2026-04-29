Lagos begins review of Fair Market Value framework for land administration

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has commenced another review of its Fair Market Value (FMV) framework for land administration, saying the move is aimed at improving transparency, attracting investment and strengthening the state’s revenue base.

Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Kamar Olowoshago, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement and launch of a publication on land valuation in Lagos.

According to him, the FMV policy was first conceived in 2012 after authorities observed that rates used for land-related charges had remained unchanged since 2005 and no longer reflected prevailing market realities.

He said the state subsequently collaborated with the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers to compile updated market values across locations in Lagos, leading to the institutionalisation of a new valuation regime through Executive Order No. EO/BRF/001 of 2015 signed by former Governor Babatunde Fashola.

Olowoshago said the framework was later gazetted, giving it full legal backing.

He noted that the main objectives of the reform were to reduce the cost of land transactions, improve ease of doing business, ensure transparency and align government charges with actual market values.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the policy also provides for periodic reviews every five years to keep pace with urban expansion and market changes.

He said a review was carried out in 2021 under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, while another cycle has now commenced.

According to him, the latest review is anchored on four strategic pillars: ease of doing business, revenue optimisation, transparency and market alignment.

He added that the exercise would capture previously omitted and emerging areas, improve neighbourhood classification, ensure fairness in valuation and strengthen the integrity of the land administration system.

Addressing fears that the review could lead to higher transaction costs, Olowoshago said the process was designed to ensure fairness rather than impose additional burdens.

“A transparent and market-aligned system reduces disputes, shortens transaction timelines, enhances investor confidence and creates a level playing field,” he said.

He warned that maintaining outdated values would continue to create distortions, inequity across locations and weaken the credibility of the land system.

The Permanent Secretary said the state expects the review to stimulate real estate development, produce a more reliable land database for planning and taxation, improve Lagos’ ease of doing business ranking and increase internally generated revenue through better compliance.

He stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on collaboration with estate surveyors, valuers, developers, legal practitioners, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Lagos branch, Tosin Kadiri, described the initiative as pivotal to land investment.

“You cannot talk about land investment without fair market value. Inviting professionals into the process will help us share ideas and improve the market,” he said.

Former branch chairman of the association, Stephen Jagun, also welcomed the initiative, saying Lagos had become a model for other states in land administration and urban governance.

He said collaboration with estate surveyors and valuers would help the state develop a workable template for increasing revenue.

Also speaking, ESV Abayomi Kehinde commended professionals in the sector for maintaining standards and praised successive administrations for supporting reforms in the state’s land administration system.

The event further highlighted government efforts to modernise land administration and position Lagos as a more competitive destination for investment.

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