Heirs Insurance Brokers earns NDPC audit compliance trust mark

Heirs Insurance Brokers Limited (HIB), Nigeria’s leading insurance broking firm, has been awarded the NDPC Audit Compliance Trust Mark for 2025 by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), following the successful completion of its Data Protection Audit in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA).

The NDPC Trust Mark is an independent certification granted to organisations that meet the highest standards of data protection and privacy compliance as established by the Commission. This recognition affirms that Heirs Insurance Brokers’ data protection practices have been rigorously assessed and fully align with regulatory requirements.

This milestone reinforces HIB’s commitment to safeguarding client information through secure systems, responsible data handling, and continuous compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

Commenting on the achievement, Tony Aniemeke, Managing Director/CEO, Heirs Insurance Brokers, said:“Trust is at the core of our business. Receiving the NDPC Audit Compliance Trust Mark 2025 is a strong validation of the systems and processes we have put in place to protect our clients’ data. As we continue to simplify insurance for our customers, we remain equally committed to ensuring their information is handled with the highest level of security and accountability.”

As businesses increasingly rely on digital platforms, data protection has become a critical pillar of customer trust. By earning this certification, Heirs Insurance Brokers strengthens its position as a responsible and forward-thinking brokerage, committed to protecting not just assets, but also the information entrusted to it.

Heirs Insurance Brokers (HIB) is a leading insurance broker in Nigeria, licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and registered as a limited liability company (RC 877382). Through an extensive network of insurance partners, Heirs Insurance Brokers delivers tailored solutions that help clients quantify risks, protect assets, and preserve wealth.

As the brokerage arm of Heirs Insurance Group (a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a global investment leader in 24 countries), we combine deep local expertise with innovative strategies. With a commitment to simplicity, reliability, and client-centric service, Heirs Insurance Brokers serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.