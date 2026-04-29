Enugu ADC’s Gov’ship aspirant declares for one term in office

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A Governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Enugu State, Professor Jehu Onyekwere Nnaji has promised to run for only one tenure if elected as governor in 2027.

Nnaji, a Professor of International Law and Global Politics who spoke to journalists from Germany via telephone interview on Tuesday, stated that he has the capacity to reposition Enugu State within the four years of his administration.

“I believe in governorship zoning arrangement in Enugu State. I will be ready to handover the mantle of leadership to my successor from Enugu West Senatorial District by 2031.

“I stand for inclusive policy frameworks, and a moral commitment to national unity anchored on justice, equity and fairness.

“It is high time we took our destiny into our hands. We need a real positive change in Enugu State and if given the opportunity, we will reclaim Enugu State in 2027.

“As a true democrat, I contested in the 2023 Enugu State governorship seat under the umbrella of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but because of affection and way of expressing my love for humanity devoid of rumpus, I stepped down for the current governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah.”

According to the erudite Professor, University of Kansas Law School USA and Merit Award Winner at the University of Naples, Italy, Late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Ex-governor Chris Ngige of Anambra State impacted positively in the lives of their people within their one tenure in office.

“Good governance ensures accountability, transparency, and the rule of law, which are essential for building public trust and ensuring stability.

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“Effective leadership improves public service delivery, fosters economic growth, ensures fair resource allocation, and reduces corruption, ultimately leading to a more prosperous and peaceful society,” he added.

For a better society

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