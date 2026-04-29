Edo Reps aspirant promises purposeful leadership, strategic progress

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

A legal practitioner and House of Representatives hopeful, Blessing Agbomhere, has promised to be a purposeful leader who would ensure strategic progress when elected to the green chamber come 2027 general election in the country.

Officially declaring his aspiration for the House of Representatives seat to represent Etsako Federal Constituency, Edo State, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Agbomhere said he will bring good representation to the doorsteps of the people when given the opportunity to serve.

A statement by the Blessing Support Organizations (BSO) said the landmark declaration, held at the Auchi Public Field, Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area, signals the beginning of a new era of purposeful leadership,, renewed hope, and strategic progress for the people of Etsako.

It further stated that Agbomhere consistently distinguishes himself as a committed progressive, grassroots mobilizer, and strong advocate for youth inclusion, party growth, and democratic development.

The statement added that his track record of loyalty, service, and people-centered engagement earns him the confidence and trust of many across the constituency.

“As a lawyer, communicator, strategist, and passionate patriot, he possesses the experience, intellect, courage, and energy required to provide effective and impactful representation at the National Assembly. His aspiration is driven by a clear vision focused on inclusive development, economic empowerment, infrastructure renewal, security of lives and property, youth and women advancement, educational support, and expanded access to federal opportunities for the people of Etsako,” the statement stated.

The Blessing Support Organizations firmly believe that the time has come for dynamic and responsive representation that truly reflects the hopes, needs, and aspirations of the people. Etsako deserves a representative who understands the challenges facing the communities and has both the competence and courage to pursue lasting solutions.

The organization therefore called on party leaders, stakeholders, youths, women groups, market associations, professionals, community leaders, and all well-meaning citizens across Etsako East, Etsako West, and Etsako Central to come out en masse and rally behind this noble aspiration.

“This movement is bigger than politics. It is about restoring confidence in leadership, empowering our people, and securing a brighter future for the next generation”, it stated.

Present at the official declaration were the APC leadership in the state including party stalwarts.

The organization remained confident that with unity, determination, and collective support, Blessing Agbomhere. will emerge victorious and deliver quality, effective, and people-oriented representation for Etsako Federal Constituency.

For a better society

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