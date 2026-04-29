DBO Green Academy Hosts Career Summit for Young Professionals

DBO Green Academy, a learning and development platform focused on equipping individuals and organizations with practical skills, leadership capabilities, and career advancement strategies through training programs, mentorships, and industry-focused initiatives, has announced the DBO Career Summit 2026, a high-impact hybrid event designed to empower young professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders to thrive in today’s dynamic workplace.

The summit, scheduled to take place on May 1, 2026, is themed “Be Intentional: Moving Your Career Forward and Upward” and will underscore the growing need for deliberate career planning, continuous learning, and strategic positioning in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Positioned as a platform for transformative conversations and actionable insights, the summit will convene a distinguished lineup of thought leaders, industry experts, and corporate executives who will share practical knowledge on navigating career transitions, building high-impact professional brands, and leveraging opportunities for growth.

The summit will be anchored on four core pillars: Networking, Learning, Exploration, and Elevation, each designed to deliver value to participants across different career stages. Attendees will gain access to expert-led sessions, real-world experiences, and strategic frameworks aimed at fostering both personal and professional advancement.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Olusegun Mojeed, Immediate Past President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM); Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YF Talent Partners; Prof. Wale Obadare, Chief Visionary Officer at Digital Encode; Ezekiel Solesi, CEO of LIMPsimple; and Oluwaferanmi Owolabi, Head of Purple Academy at Wema Bank. Together, they will deliver engaging sessions addressing critical themes such as leadership development, talent management, digital innovation, and career acceleration in a rapidly changing environment.

Beyond the sessions, attendees will benefit from meaningful networking opportunities, enabling them to connect with like-minded professionals, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the convener, Dr. Bode Oguntoke, emphasized the urgency of intentional career development in today’s fast-changing world. “In a time where the workplace is constantly evolving, being intentional is no longer optional; it is essential. This summit is designed to help professionals gain clarity, build relevant skills, and position themselves strategically for opportunities that will move their careers forward and upward,” he said.

He added that the initiative reflects a broader commitment to shaping the future of work by empowering individuals to take ownership of their growth journeys and equipping them with practical tools for meaningful progress.

DBO Green Academy is a forward-thinking learning and development platform committed to equipping individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and capabilities required to excel in a rapidly evolving world. Through curated programs, events, and strategic initiatives, the Academy continues to drive innovation, leadership, and sustainable growth across industries.