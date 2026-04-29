Dangote Cement powers global sustainability innovation at A4S 2026

… Mentored Ashesi University Students reach semi in global competition

In a compelling demonstration of how business can drive positive environmental change, leading cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) has reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable development with its mentorship offer as a Corporate Supporter of the 2026 Accounting for Sustainability International Case Competition (A4SICC), which held in Toronto, Canada.

A4SICC, a global platform that empowers students to develop practical solutions for sustainable business growth and the competition brings together top student teams from around the world to tackle real-world sustainability challenges, with winners receiving prizes of up to CA$10,000 and internship opportunities.

As part of the 2026 edition, student teams were required to select companies listed on the World Benchmarking Alliance’s SDG2000 and develop a compelling business case for nature, recognising that while businesses depend on natural capital to create value, they have also contributed significantly to nature and biodiversity loss. Dangote Cement, itself an SDG2000-listed company, participated actively by mentoring REMI Solutions, a student team from Ashesi University, Ghana.

The DCP sponsored team—comprising Jamiu Olamide Afolayan, Afi Adwoa Asare, Grace Mawuli Uchechi Onwuaha, Edem Korbla Anagbah and Bartels Ataanga Atindana—benefited from expert guidance provided by DCP’s Group Head of Sustainability, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba.

Under this mentorship, REMI Solutions advanced to the semi-finals of the competition, emerging among the top teams from 132 entries submitted across 31 countries with its project addressing one of Africa’s most pressing sustainability challenges: the environmental, financial and safety risks associated with legacy mine waste, commonly known as tailings.

With global attention increasingly focused on responsible mining and the demand for critical raw materials, the team proposed an innovative circular model that transforms historical mine tailings from environmental liabilities into assets for value creation and ecological restoration.

Tailings storage facilities are costly to monitor and manage, and failures have, in extreme cases, resulted in severe environmental degradation, destroyed livelihoods and loss of lives—costing major mining companies over US$30 billion in damages and reparations worldwide.

To mitigate these risks, REMI Solutions proposed the reprocessing of historical tailings to recover residual minerals, alongside the rehabilitation of degraded heritage land using revenues generated from the reprocessing activities. Beyond mineral recovery, the model creatively repurposes tailings into value‑added products such as eco‑bricks and construction aggregates.

By integrating responsible resource recovery, environmental rehabilitation and commercial viability, the Solution demonstrates how ESG‑aligned investments can simultaneously deliver environmental protection and financial returns.

Reacting to the feat achieved by the REMI Solution Students team, Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak described the collaboration as underscoring Dangote Cement Plc’s commitment to advancing sustainable development through strategic investments in education, research and youth-led innovation, while supporting global efforts to align business practices with nature‑positive outcomes.

Said he; “At Dangote Cement, our decision to support the Accounting for Sustainability International Case Competition is anchored in our belief that the future of sustainable business lies in the hands of informed, innovative and values‑driven young leaders. As a company whose operations are closely linked to natural capital, we recognise the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to global conversations around sustainability, climate resilience and nature‑positive growth.

“By supporting this platform, we are not only helping students translate academic knowledge into practical solutions, but also reinforcing the importance of embedding environmental, social and governance principles into core business decision‑making.

“This corporate support also reflects our long‑term commitment to education, research and collaborative partnerships as tools for sustainable development. The ideas generated through this competition—such as innovative approaches to responsible mining and circular use of resources—mirror the kind of thinking required to address today’s complex environmental and social challenges.”

Pathak pointed out that his Company is excited to play a mentoring role that bridges industry experience with youthful innovation, saying “we remain committed to nurturing solutions that create shared value for businesses, communities and the environment.”