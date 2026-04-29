China-aided project reinforces Abuja’s status as West Africa’s Diplomatic nerve centre- Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Describing the project as far more than a physical structure, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, said the newly completed China-Aid ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja represents a deeper commitment to partnership, unity, and the collective ambition of West Africa to build lasting institutions.

Speaking through the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, at the official handover ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike praised the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its “remarkable contribution” to regional integration, noting that the project highlights the enduring strength of diplomacy and constructive global engagement.

He stressed that the imposing structure symbolizes more than its architectural components, stating, “This magnificent edifice is not just about concrete, steel, and glass. It is a bold statement that cooperation still matters and that diplomacy can deliver tangible and meaningful outcomes.”

Reaffirming Abuja’s strategic relevance, the Minister underscored the city’s position as Nigeria’s diplomatic hub and a natural destination for regional and international institutions.

He added that hosting the ECOWAS Headquarters further cements the capital’s role as a focal point for dialogue, cooperation, and Africa’s advancement.

Wike also highlighted the contributions of the FCT Administration to the successful completion of the project, noting that it provided critical support through approvals, coordination, security arrangements, and infrastructure.

According to him, “Great institutions deserve worthy homes,” emphasizing that ECOWAS remains a vital representation of the shared identity and aspirations of West African nations.

He urged member states to sustain unity and deepen collaboration, calling on leaders and stakeholders across the region to remain steadfast in strengthening institutions and advancing regional integration.

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