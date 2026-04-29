Bayelsa’s infrastructure renaissance faster roads

.New Links Connect a Bold Vision for Growth

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The commissioner for works and infrastructure, Hon. Moses Teibowe, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to delivering impactful infrastructure, emphasizing that the administration’s core mission is to implement the developmental agenda of Governor Senator Douye Diri.

Speaking with the federated correspondent in his office the commissioner revealed that several key projects have been earmarked for commissioning, though some are still awaiting official inauguration,he noted that particular attention has been given to a seven-kilometer stretch of road that remains uncommissioned, alongside the road 1 link in the LNG axis within the new Yenagoa city GRAoriginally completed during a presidential visit.

“Teibowe highlighted that multiple dual carriageways, specifically Roads 3, 4, 5, and 6 have been fully constructed but are yet to be commissioned or opened for public use. Similarly, the Polaku,Sabagreia road and bridge project has been completed and listed for commissioning, with a date expected to be announced soon.”

He stressed that the prosperity administration has significantly transformed Bayelsa’s infrastructure landscape, particularly through strategic projects like the Polaku coastal road and bridge. According to him these developments have drastically improved connectivity, making the movement of goods, services, and people faster and more efficient.

“Drawing a comparison, Teibowe explained that commuters previously traveled approximately 21 kilometers from Sabagreia to the east-west Road before heading toward Yenagoa adding extra time through multiple connecting routes. Now, with the new road network, travelers can reach Onopa from the LNG junction in under five minutes and from Sabagreia in about ten minutes, marking a substantial reduction in travel time.”

He further disclosed that the state government took over the long-abandoned Polaku coastal road project from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), where it had stalled for over 15 years. Commending the leadership of the commission for the handover, he noted that the project has now been completed and is already in use, even though it awaits formal commissioning.

On other ongoing works, the commissioner mentioned that the Agbura–Oxbow Lake Road has been commissioned by a former Vice President, while the 613-meter Angiama–Oporoma bridge was inaugurated by the President,however, the 7.5-kilometer road beyond the bridge is still pending completion due to the construction of a 20-meter bridge requested by the host community to aid access during flood seasons.

He assured that the bridge would be completed by mid-June, noting that construction materials are already on site. Additionally, a 2.5-kilometer spur road linking Oporoma to O2 remains under construction.

Teibowe expressed appreciation to governor Diri, stating that over eighty communities have benefited from the administration’s road projects, including Agbere, Elemebiri, Abutu, Ocifi, Oyikiele, Okumbiri, and the Ekeremor–Agge corridor.

He also highlighted numerous internal road projects such as the Ididi,Erepa road and Dame rose road, many of which are being executed by local contractors. In total about 175 contracts have been awarded, reflecting the administration’s broad based development approach,he added that the construction of the state’s nine-storey secretariat complex is also progressing steadily.

In response, Mr. Tife Owolabi commended the commissioner for the detailed briefing, noting that Bayelsans are already experiencing the benefits of improved road networks, particularly in the ease of transportation and movement of goods and services across the state.

For a better society

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