APWEN Lagos Chapter pushes for mental wellness in workplaces as Nigeria joins global safety observance

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, has called on organisations across the country to prioritise the psychological and social well-being of workers, warning that neglecting mental health in the workplace undermines productivity, innovation, and national development.

Marking this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work, themed “Let’s Ensure a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment,” the professional body stressed that true workplace safety goes beyond physical hazards to include balanced workloads, supportive leadership, role clarity, inclusivity, and mutual respect – factors particularly crucial for women engineers who often navigate demanding technical roles alongside societal expectations.

In a statement to commemorate the International Labour Organisation (ILO)-led event, APWEN Lagos Chapter reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for safe, inclusive, and enabling environments where female professionals can thrive and contribute meaningfully to engineering solutions and Nigeria’s growth.

“A healthy psychosocial work environment is fundamental to innovation, productivity, and overall well-being,” the chapter stated, urging industry leaders, corporate organisations, and stakeholders to implement concrete policies that address mental health, promote work-life balance, and foster respectful professional interactions.

The group specifically called for urgent action in three key areas: raising awareness of psychosocial risks such as stress, burnout, and harassment in workplaces; introducing robust policies that support mental well-being and greater inclusion; and building leadership that actively champions safe and respectful work cultures.

Engr. Bosede M. Oyekunle, FNSE, Chairman of APWEN Lagos Chapter, emphasised the organisation’s resolve to leverage engineering expertise and sustained advocacy to drive lasting improvements in workplace culture and safety standards, especially for women in the profession.

APWEN Lagos Chapter, a vibrant arm of the national body, continues to advance the interests of women engineers through advocacy, capacity building, mentorship programmes, and the promotion of excellence in engineering practice.

The observance of World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28 provides an annual platform to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases while highlighting emerging challenges like psychosocial risks in modern work environments.

As Nigeria’s engineering sector expands amid rapid infrastructure and technological developments, stakeholders say addressing the mental and emotional dimensions of workplace safety has become more critical than ever for sustainable progress.