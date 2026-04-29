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Politics

2027: Oshodi/Isolo Igbo women advocate for inclusive leadership

by Peter Anayo071

 

PAUL ADUNWOKE

 

Igbo Women stakeholders in Oshodi/Isolo Federal House of Representatives 11 have advocated for women’s inclusion in leadership, calling on President Bola Tinubu and other leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to consider a woman and give her a chance to represent the constituency at the federal level.

The group made this appeal at Ajao Estate, in Oshodi/Isolo, Lagos, during a press conference organised, adding that since time immemorial no woman had represented the constituency therefore this is time to consider a woman and give her a chance to represent the constituency.

The leader of the group, Barr. Mrs. Agubuzor Nkechi said the group stands with Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President but there is need for the President to consider only woman aspirant in the constituency, which is Hon. Agenla Akintunde, who is contesting for the seat.

She said in the APC there are nine contestants vying for the seat and only one of them is a woman others are male counterparts.

The leader of the group pleaded that other aspirants should step down for the only woman among them in order to give woman a chance to represent the constituency for the first time.

“Oshodi/Isolo Constituency should give Hon. Agenla Yinka Akintunde a chance to represent them because she is qualified. She came from abroad and truly she has been touching lives positively in the grassroots within the constituency therefore, we believe in her that if she represents us no doubt, she will bring dividends of democracy to our people.”

Nkechi said that people of Oshodi/Isolo need good governance. “This is where we live with our families, we work here in Oshodi/Isolo on a daily basis and our children are schooling here; therefore, we need good governance. We believe that it is a woman that will bring good governance to us because all men who represented us in the past have failed us.”

Another member of the group, Mrs. Grace Nnaji, said she wants women to be carried along in leadership positions of the constituency, adding that women are tired of being in the kitchen. “Many of us are graduates, we are learned people so why should our own education ends up in the kitchen? We say no to that.”

She recalled that during campaign President Tinubu promised 30% of women in the leadership but now women are not included. “It is high time for a woman be given a chance I believe in whatever man can do woman can do it even better.

“We want women to come out during 2027 general elections so as to elect our women in leadership positions. We believe and declare come 2027, no women no vote.”

 

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