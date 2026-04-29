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Politics

2027 Goodluck Nigeria begs Jonathan to return for 4yrs only

by Peter Anayo0112

Goodluck Nigeria, on Tuesday, April 28, appealed to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, to return to power for only four years to reset Nigeria.

The group, in a press statement, said that Nigerians are suffering today because the President wants to rule for eight years. They also averred that when Jonathan was President, one dollar was 160 naira, today it is 1,500 naira, a clear indication that something has gone amiss.

The statement read, “When Goodluck was in power, things were cheap. He left power peacefully by 5am when he lost election. That was Goodluck. What we have now is badluck, the groups leader, Emma Umerah, told reporters in Lagos.

The group, however, gave Jonathan till May 29, 2026, to decide. They said that if he does not want to run, he should choose one person who will promise to rule for four years and then leave. The group further said that it respects the constitution and the courts, but insists Nigerians deserve Goodluck by 2027, whether through Jonathan directly or through a candidate he anoints to serve 4 years only.

Emma Umerah further added, “We are begging him to come back and do four years of Goodluck to Reset eight years of Bad luck.

“If you won’t run, anoint the person who will,” Umerah said.

Umerah further stated “Our 10 million members across Nigeria will only vote for the person Jonathan supports. But the person must sign paper to do four years only,” he said.

The group opined that in four years a President can crash dollar, stop bandits, give 24 hours light and conduct free election before leaving office.

 

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