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World Immunization Week: UNICEF urges Bauchi Govt to achieve full child coverage

by Peter Anayo042

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

 

The United Nations Children’s Fund has urged the Bauchi State Government to prioritize full immunization coverage for every child, warning that nearly half of the children in the state remain unprotected against preventable diseases.

Speaking at the 2026 World Immunization Week commemoration in Bauchi on Monday, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office Chief Dr. Nuhzat Rafique said only 51.4% of children in the state are fully vaccinated, about 40% have never received any vaccine, while 10-11% are partially vaccinated.

“This means only half of Bauchi’s children are fully protected, leaving many vulnerable to preventable diseases,” Rafique said.

She added, “Incomplete vaccination exposes communities to renewed outbreaks.”

World Immunization Week is observed annually from April 24 to 30. The 2026 theme is “For Every Generation, Vaccines Work.”

Rafique described vaccines as “the most effective shield against preventable diseases and one of the simplest yet most powerful tools for saving lives.”

She noted that vaccines have saved millions of lives globally through protection against measles, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, and rotavirus.

According to her, newer vaccines targeting malaria, HPV, cholera, dengue, meningitis, RSV, Ebola, and monkeypox are also expanding protection.

Globally, more than 20 million children missed at least one vaccine dose in 2024, UNICEF said.

To address gaps in Bauchi, Rafique called for strengthened routine immunization systems, expanded outreach to hard-to-reach communities, and greater engagement of religious, traditional, and community leaders.

She added that motorcycles provided with support from Global Affairs Canada would improve vaccine delivery to remote areas.

Also speaking at the event, Bauchi State Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam said the state government remains committed to protecting residents.

He disclosed that the state paid over ₦800 million in counterpart funding for immunization in 2025.

Dambam urged caregivers to bring their children for immunization to ensure full coverage.

 

For a better society

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