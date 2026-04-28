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UNICEF, GAC present 45 motorcycles to Bauchi to boost immunisation, maternal health

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Health

UNICEF, GAC present 45 motorcycles to Bauchi to boost immunisation, maternal health

by Peter Anayo064

 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with support from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), on Monday presented 45 Boxer motorcycles to the Bauchi State government to strengthen immunisation and maternal, newborn and child health services in hard-to-reach communities.

The motorcycles were presented to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare by UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique.

“Thanks to Global Affairs Canada, support has been provided for adolescent reproductive health in Bauchi State, with a focus on hard-to-reach areas,” Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of Field office, UNICEF Bauchi Field office said.

According to her, the 45 motorbikes an average of two per LGA will reach the most deprived areas where children, mothers and adolescents cannot access facilities, in order to reach the last child.

Rafique said UNICEF works for the most vulnerable populations facing financial and access barriers.

“If it is not possible for them to reach us, we have to reach them. This transport will help all LGAs in Bauchi reach those children, mothers and newborns,” she said.

She noted that immunisation is the entry point to identifying zero-dose children.

“Thousands of children in Bauchi have never received a vaccine, while many mothers, especially adolescents, have never had antenatal care. Early marriage remains common in the state. This contributes to poor health outcomes,” she added.

“Maternal and newborn mortality is among the highest in Nigeria and West Africa, especially in the North East,” Rafique said.

“We need a comprehensive approach to reach every child and mother in the most deprived areas to save lives and uphold their right to health.” She said further.

Receiving the motorcycles, Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam thanked GAC and UNICEF for the donation.

He said healthcare delivery has remained a top priority for the state government in the past six years.

Dambam assured that the motorcycles would be used as directed to reduce maternal mortality and improve child and adolescent health.

He warned end-users to comply strictly with operating guidelines, adding that violations would attract sanctions.

UNICEF Health Officer, Seyi Olosunde said the donation coincides with World Immunization Week.

“In UNICEF, we believe immunisation is the entry point to integrated primary healthcare,” he said. “Bauchi has recorded improvements in immunisation, and we are leveraging that to improve maternal, newborn and child health indicators.”

Olosunde added that uptake of institutional delivery and neonatal care remains low in Bauchi.

“We hope this investment will help improve coverage,” he said.

Bauchi has been a beneficiary of GAC’s investment for eight months, with focus areas including adolescent, maternal and newborn health, Olosunde said.

 

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