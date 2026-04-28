TUC calls for urgent action over worsening security situation

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja Monday, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called for urgent action on what it described as the worsening security situation across the country.

This is as the trade union expressed worry over Iran-US war that has resulted to global economic challenges accasioned with hike in fuel, food items prices and others. .

The President of TUC, Festus Osifo who presented the communique of the NEC meeting to newsmen in Abuja Monday evening, expressed grave concern over the escalating insecurity across the country, including kidnappings, banditry, terrorism, communal clashes, farm invasions, highway abductions, and other forms of violent criminality.

The NEC, in the communique observed that insecurity has evolved into a major economic and labour crisis, maintaining that “When farmers are unable to access their farms, food production declines and prices rise. When workers cannot travel safely, productivity suffers. When communities are displaced, businesses collapse and jobs are lost.

It called on all tiers of government and security agencies to adopt a coordinated, intelligence-driven, and community-based security framework, stating that government must prioritise the protection of farms, schools, highways, workplaces, and rural communities.

TUC further urged targeted support for displaced persons, affected farmers, transport workers, traders, and communities whose livelihoods have been disrupted.

The NEC communique also expressed deep concern over the ongoing Iran–US conflict and its far-reaching implications for the global economy, particularly in relation to energy prices, shipping costs, supply chains, inflation, food security, and foreign exchange stability.

It noted that noted that despite Nigeria’s status as an oil-producing nation, increases in global oil prices do not translate into relief for Nigerian workers.

The communique said, rather, such crises often exacerbate hardship through rising fuel prices, increased freight costs, imported inflation, pressure on the naira, and escalating costs of goods and services.

It therefore called on the Federal Government to treat the situation as both a foreign policy and domestic economic emergency, noting that government must take urgent steps to protect Nigerians in affected regions, curb profiteering, strengthen local refining capacity, build strategic fuel reserves, and ensure that any additional crude oil revenue is transparently deployed to cushion the impact on workers and vulnerable citizens.

Signed by Festus Osifo and General N.A.Toro. President and General Secretary respectively the communique reads in part: “Fuel Prices, Local Refining, and Crude Supply: NEC reviewed the persistent hardship arising from rising fuel prices and reaffirmed that urgent government intervention is required to prevent further increases in the pump price of petroleum products.

Council noted that the combined effects of global crude oil volatility, exchange rate pressures, and domestic supply constraints continue to drive up the cost of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, thereby worsening transportation costs, food prices, production expenses, and overall living conditions.

“NEC therefore calls on the Federal Government to allocate part of excess crude revenue—earned above the budget benchmark—to subsidise crude oil supplied to domestic refineries, including the Dangote Refinery and other local refineries . This approach represents a transparent, production-linked intervention that can lower the cost of refined products without reverting to the discredited subsidy regime.

“NEC also demands a 50% reduction in taxes on manufacturing companies and workers within this period to ease economic pressure and support productivity.

“Workers’ Welfare and Housing Loan Scheme:

NEC received, with cautious optimism, the approval of welfare measures for federal civil servants, including the ₦10 billion housing loan scheme aimed at improving access to home ownership.

While welcoming this initiative, NEC emphasised that policy announcements must translate into tangible benefits. The scheme must be accessible, affordable, transparent, and free from bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“TUC calls on the Federal Government to ensure that the scheme is not hijacked by privileged interests. State governments are equally urged to replicate similar interventions and extend such benefits to local government workers, private sector employees, and retirees who continue to face severe economic hardship.

“Electricity Tariffs and Service Delivery:

NEC strongly condemned the continuous increase in electricity tariffs without corresponding improvements in service delivery.

Council observed that Nigerians are being compelled to pay more for unreliable power supply, estimated billing, and poor customer service. The tariff band system has further worsened the situation, with many consumers charged premium rates without receiving commensurate electricity supply.

“NEC insists that Nigerians must not be forced to pay for inefficiency. Any tariff regime must be fair, transparent, service-based, and accountable.

“TUC calls on the Federal Government, NERC, and distribution companies to ensure universal metering, eliminate estimated billing, improve supply, and engage Organised Labour before implementing policies that impose additional burdens on citizens.

“Internal Developments, Affiliates, and State Councils: NEC received reports on activities within Congress from December 2025 to date and commended the leadership for sustained engagement on workers’ welfare, national economic issues, and industrial relations. Council noted significant progress towards the acquisition of a befitting National Secretariat, describing it as a historic milestone for institutional strengthening.

Reports from affiliates highlighted leadership transitions, internal union consolidation, collective bargaining efforts, and sector-specific challenges.

“NEC urged all affiliates to uphold constitutional provisions, strengthen internal democracy, and promote unity. Regarding the leadership issue in the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), NEC directed that Congress lawyers review the relevant court judgment and advise accordingly.

“NEC also commended State Councils for sustaining Congress presence at the sub-national level, particularly in mobilisation, engagement with state governments, welfare advocacy, and May Day preparations.

“On Lagos State, NEC reaffirmed its December 2025 resolution recognising Comrade Hannah Omeje as the duly elected Chairperson. NEC reiterated that non-financial members are ineligible to vote or be voted for. Council further noted that the issue of impersonation involving Mr. Abiodun Aladetan and others has been resolved, and appreciated stakeholders, including the Lagos State Government, for restoring order and stability.

“NEC directed the National Secretariat to audit State Councils and ensure that any non-financial member occupying office is stepped down in line with established Congress rules.

“NEC also reviewed preparations for the 2026 May Day celebration and emphasised that the theme reflects the urgent realities facing Nigerian workers—decent work, economic justice, social protection, job security, and the defence of workers’ rights. Affiliates and State Councils are directed to use the platform to clearly articulate workers’ demands and advocate for policies that alleviate hardship and restore dignity to labour.

“Casualization:

Congress have observed with grave concern the casualization especially in the private sector and call the Government to defend vulnerable Nigerian Workers.

Csualization by employers, and call on the Government to especially the ministry of labour to rise to the occasion and protect vulnerable workers.

“NAFDAC and FOBTOB

TUC condemn the unfair labour practice in the food and Beverages sector particularly the impasse between NAFDAC and Distilled companies, we implore the Minister of Health to intervene by bringing parties to negotiating table.

“NEC calls on governments at all levels to prioritize the welfare, dignity, and security of Nigerian workers in all policy decisions. The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria remains committed to constructive engagement, social dialogue, and national development. However, Congress will not hesitate to mobilize workers where policies continue to deepen hardship or undermine the rights and welfare of the working people.

A stitch in time saves nine”.

For a better society

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