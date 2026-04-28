April 28, 2026
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Troops Rescue Kidnapped Victim And Recover 8 Million Naira Ransom In Quaa’n Pan Local Government Area Of Plateau State

by Editor088

 

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

​Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE deployed in Sector 9 Shendam, successfully rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered ransom paid by the family during a coordinated operation on Saturday, 25 April 2026. The operation underscores the military’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and protection of citizens within Operation ENDURING PEACE Joint Operations Area.

​According to the statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh the rescue operation was initiated following the abduction of a female victim from Bauna area of Shendam Local Government Area on 19 April 2026. Through rigorous intelligence gathering and interrogation of an arrested suspect who confessed to the crime, troops were able to identify the victim’s location at Padam Forest in Quanpan Local Government Area, where the victim was found and rescued.

​The operation also resulted in the recovery of the sum of 8 million Naira (8,000,000), which was previously paid by the victim’s family as a ransom to the kidnappers. Following the rescue, the victim underwent a thorough medical check up at the general hospital Shendam to ensure her well-being before being officially reunited with her family. The ransom amount of 8 million Naira was returned to the family.

Troops are currently conducting exploitation operations of the kidnappers hideouts within Quanpan and Shendam LGAs to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate. Operation ENDURING PEACE appreciates the citizenry for their support and calls for more timely information that would assist in maintaining peace and security in the Joint Operations Area.

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