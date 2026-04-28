Tinubu charges Ambassador-designates to protect Nigeria’s strategic interests

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has tasked Ambassador-designates to advance Nigeria’s strategic interests, noting the country’s foreign policy direction has been repositioned to place the people at the centre of diplomatic engagement.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, congratulated the newly appointed envoys and described their appointments as a sacred national responsibility.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, 27 April 2026, commenced an induction ceremony for newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate in Abuja, as part of efforts to prepare them for their forthcoming diplomatic assignments.

The programme is designed to deepen the envoys’ understanding of Nigeria’s foreign policy priorities, diplomatic practice, mission administration, consular responsibilities, and the expectations of the Federal Government.

Tinubu charged the envoys to ensure that their assignments produce tangible benefits for citizens, strengthen national development, enhance Nigeria’s global standing, and advance the country’s strategic interests.

He urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, patriotism, discipline, respect for the laws and cultures of host countries, and unwavering loyalty to Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, also congratulated the Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate on their appointments.

She noted that their selection reflected the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu.

She described the envoys as the face, voice, and strategic agents of Nigeria in their respective countries of accreditation, stressing that their conduct and engagements would shape international perceptions of the country and strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral and multilateral relations.

The Minister of State urged the envoys to promote Nigeria’s national interests in line with the administration’s foreign policy thrust, anchored on the 4Ds: Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora. She further charged them to advance economic diplomacy, attract foreign direct investment, promote trade and tourism, and support Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

She also emphasised the importance of consular responsibility, stating that Nigerians in the diaspora must feel the presence, responsiveness, and protection of their government through Nigerian missions abroad, and added that prompt consular services, effective crisis response, and sustained engagement with Nigerian communities must remain central to mission activities.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu further called for professionalism, discipline, integrity, prudence, and accountability in the management of Nigerian missions, noting that diplomatic privilege must never be misunderstood as a licence for misconduct.

Goodwill messages were also delivered on behalf of the National Assembly.

The representative of the Senate assured the envoys of continued legislative support, particularly in oversight and increased funding for Nigerian missions abroad.

Similarly, the representative of the House of Representatives reminded the envoys of their constitutional and statutory responsibilities, particularly regarding accountability, financial prudence, and strict compliance with extant rules and regulations.

The induction programme is expected to continue with technical sessions covering key aspects of diplomatic practice, mission management, protocol, consular affairs, multilateral engagement, economic diplomacy, security coordination, and the role of spouses in diplomatic service.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic service and preparing its representatives abroad to deliver purposeful, proactive, and result-oriented diplomacy.

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