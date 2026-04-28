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The Niche Annual Lecture, governing the economy held at NIIA in Lagos

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The Niche Annual Lecture, governing the economy held at NIIA in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0101

L-r… President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero;  the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti ; Emir of Kano, HRH Mohammadu Sanusi 1; MD/Editor-in-Chief, The Niche Newspaper, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi, during The Niche Annual Lecture, theme: Governing the Economy, held at NIIA in Lagos on 23/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Former Chief of Naval staff Rear Admiral Alison  Madueke (rtd) GCON; Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General ike Nwachukwu  (rtd); Deputy President – General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Sir Okey Nwadinobi and  Chief Enyi Odigbo.

L-r… Associate Professor, University of Lagos, Dr Jumoke Ogunleye;  President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero;  the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; Governor of Abia State , Dr Alex Otti; Emir of Kano, HRH Mohammadu Sanusi 1; MD/Editor-in-Chief, TheNiche Newspaper, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi  and Former Executive Director, Spring Bank (Discussant ), Chief Anogwi Anyanwu.

L-r …President, Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN); Former MD/Editor in Chief The Guardian Newspapers, Mr Martins Oloja; former Special Adviser on Media, to Hon Minister of Works and Housing, Hakeem Bello.

L-r …Ebueme Ezuikpe, Chairman , Chisco Group of companies, Dr Chidi Anyaebu, Nigerian Professor of Political Economy, Prof Pat Utomi.

L-r …Chief Enyi Odigbo, CEO , Brittania –U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika, President, Abia Think-Tank Association , Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

L-r… MD/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche Newspaper, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi, presents TheNiche Hall of Fame to the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.

L-r… Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur /Statesman Chief Charles Odunukwe, Mr Charles Nwodo (jr) and Prof Anya O. Anya.

L-r …HRH Mohammadu Sanusi 1; received The Niche Hall of Fame from   MD/Editor-in-Chief TheNiche Newspaper, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi.

L-r … Osigwe Aniyam –Osigwe Foundation, Charles Anyim- Osigwe;  Mr Tola Adenyi (jr), former Managing Director of Daily Times, Chief Tola Adeniyi.

L-r …Nigerian Professor of Political Economy, Prof Pat Utomi; Dr  Olisa Agbakoba  (SAN), Founder of Nigeria & Entrepreneurship Summit & Honours Foundation.Mr Emeka Ugwu- Oju.

President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero (2nd left), poses with other friends.

L-r… President Abia State Town Union Association, Mazi Chukus Nwosu, immediate past  President Chief Ejituru Ikenga  and others.

L-r…Former Managing Director of Daily Times, Chief Tola Adeniyi;  Prof  Anthony Kiia; Mr Tola Adenyi (jr).

Cross Section of the Guest during The Niche Annual Lecture, theme: Governing the Economy, held at NIIA in Lagos on 23/4/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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