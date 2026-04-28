Remi Tinubu flags off North-East Food Bank programme in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The wife of the President, Mrs Olufemi Tinubu has flagged off the Northeast National Community Food Bank Programme in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, and urged state governments, individuals, and organizations to support the initiative.

The first Lady also flagged off the food Bank inpatient clinic in Shuwari, and also inaugurated the Nursing quarters constructed by the Borno state government, as well as paid a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi in his Palace.

Speaking at the launching of the programme held at the Multi-purpose Hall Government House, Maiduguri on Monday, the First Lady urged individuals, organization to support the initiatives.

Mrs Tinubu said, “It is my singular honour and privilege to launch the Northeast Zonal National Community Food Bank program and urge the individuals and organizations to support the initiative.”

She said the National Community Food Bank is a deliberate step to not only address food security but improve health and education.

The first Lady said the programme was launched early this month in Abuja and was aimed at bridging the gap between abundance and the need through the agricultural value chain.

She also called on the Governor’s and their wives, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to support the initiatives and that the choice of Borno for the Zanal launch was strategic and timely due to the over a decade insurgency.

In his remarks, the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum commended President Bola Tinubu and the first Lady for the initiative, stressing that the programme was timely and is an indication of the commitment of the President to bring hope to the vulnerable members of the society.

Zulum said as part of the state government efforts to complement the Federal Government, his administration is also recognizing 10 teachers, presenting a house to school watchmen who have served for over 50 years and empowering 2,000 vulnerable women with sewing machines and a grant of N100,000 each.

He said since the inception of his administration, the government has constructed 104 new school, raised the number of schools from 81 to 184, provided free school bags and uniforms to pupils and students which greatly scaled up enrollment to over 1.5 million.

In her welcome address, the wife of the Borno state Governor, Prof. Falnata Zulum said the initiative was timely because it addresses the critical needs of the displaced people of the state.

In his goodwill message, the Shebu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai assured that the traditional Institution would support the programme.

The royal father commended President Tinubu and his wife for the initiatives and called all to support the program.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Abubakar Kysri, said the programme seems to address not only the issue of food security, but health and education through coordinated partnership and inter- agency collaboration.

For a better society

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