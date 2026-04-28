Police rescue 17 abducted Islamic school pupils in Kogi

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Kogi State have rescued 17 pupils abducted from an Islamic school in Lokoja, as security agencies intensify efforts to free the remaining victims.

The pupils were kidnapped on April 26 at about 11:45 pm. when gunmen invaded Daarul Kitab School, an Islamic institution with an attached orphanage located in Zariagi along NNPC Road, Kabba Junction.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Afusat, said in a statement that 26 persons—comprising 24 pupils and two wives of the proprietor—were initially abducted.

Afusat explained that following the incident, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of ‘B’ Division Lokoja, mobilised a joint security team, leading to the rescue of 17 victims.

“Rescue operations are ongoing by joint security operatives comprising the police, military, and other security agencies to secure the safe release of the remaining nine victims,” she said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, has since visited the scene and ordered deployment of tactical teams for bush combing, intelligence gathering, and surveillance.

The command assured residents that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators, urging the public to provide credible information.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government condemned the attack, describing it as unfortunate and avoidable.

The state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said security operatives responded swiftly, leading to the rescue of several victims, while efforts continue to secure the release of others.

He, however, raised concerns that the school was allegedly operating in a remote area without proper registration or notification to relevant authorities.

Fanwo warned that unregistered schools and orphanages in isolated locations pose serious security risks, especially in the current security climate, and urged operators to comply with regulations.

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