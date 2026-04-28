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Politics

NNPP, Accord Party factions disown Ibadan Opposition Summit, deny participation

by Peter Anayo068

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by Dr. Agbo Major has distanced the party from the resolutions reached at the opposition political parties summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Saturday, insisting the party was neither represented nor officially involved in the coalition gathering.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Major stressed that the presence of some expelled members of the NNPP at the meeting should not be misconstrued as participation by the party, insisting that the NNPP remains a registered political party with its own structures and leadership.

“The NNPP, as a registered political party, wishes to categorically distance itself from the just-concluded opposition parties’ summit held in Ibadan. None of the recognised leaders of our great party attended that gathering, nor was the party represented in any official capacity.”

He cautioned the coalition leadership against allowing individuals he described as impostors to use the party’s name for relevance or political advantage.

According to him, any such use of the NNPP’s identity without authorisation is misleading and unacceptable.

Major also provided an update on the party’s internal activities, disclosing that the ongoing electronic membership registration exercise, launched two weeks ago, has recorded significant progress nationwide.

He said the party has also commenced a comprehensive review of the exercise involving key stakeholders.

Those stakeholders, he noted, include aspirants, zonal and state chairmen, and the review was aimed at improving efficiency and transparency.

“Our goal remains to build a credible, technology-driven political institution that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians,” the chairman stated.

Also, a faction of the Accord Party led by Chris Imumolen has also rejected the Ibadan opposition coalition, describing it as a “shame gathering of wasted politicians.”

The faction distanced itself from the meeting and alleged that the party’s name and logo were used without authorization.

In a statement issued by the party in Abuja, the factional National Secretary, Muktar Abdallah, quoted Imumolen as saying that the Accord Party remained independent and focused on presenting its own presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

He demanded accountability from the summit’s conveners.

Imumolen issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the organisers of the Ibadan meeting to publicly explain how and why the Accord Party’s identity was used without its consent.

The faction maintained that it was not part of any coalition arrangement discussed at the summit.

The coalition of opposition parties had, at the end of its summit in Ibadan, resolved to work towards presenting a single presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

In a communiqué, the coalition said the proposed consensus candidate would be jointly agreed upon and supported by all participating opposition parties.

Prominent opposition figures reported to be involved in the coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, former Senate President David Mark, ex-Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

 

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