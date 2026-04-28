NDLEA, Customs commit to strengthening inter-agency synergy against drug trafficking

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA), retired Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (left), presenting a plaque to the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, during a collaborative framework meeting between NDLEA and the NCS at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 27th April 2026.

In a major move to fortify Nigeria’s borders against the influx of illicit drugs and organized crime, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have signed a comprehensive collaborative framework to streamline operations and enhance inter-agency synergy.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday following which a communiqué was signed by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

This was contained in a statement signed by Femi Babafemi, spokesman for the NDLEA.

According to him, both agencies acknowledged that the increasing complexity of transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking, requires a more sophisticated, united institutional response. The new framework is designed to eliminate operational overlaps, minimize inter-agency friction, and create a seamless flow of intelligence.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, the heads of both agencies reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutual respect and professionalism while discharging their respective mandates to safeguard national security and facilitate lawful trade.

The communiqué outlines several critical areas of immediate cooperation, including the establishment of a structured and secure platform for the exchange of actionable intelligence to preempt criminal activities; the formation of joint task forces at critical intersection points, governed by clearly defined leadership and operational guidelines.

Other highlights of the communiqué are the commitment to respecting the specific legal functions and jurisdictions of each agency to avoid undue interference; the constitution of a Standing Inter-Agency Committee tasked with resolving any operational disagreements promptly and amicably as well as closer collaboration at all seaports, airports, and land borders to ensure efficient enforcement without duplicating efforts or delaying legitimate trade.

Both Marwa and Adeniyi reiterated that the partnership is a national interest priority by aligning the strengths of the NDLEA and the Nigeria Customs Service, to create a more formidable barrier against the trafficking of illicit substances and improve the overall security architecture of Nigeria’s entry and exit points.

For a better society

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