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Monarch inaugurates Committee for 2026 world Eri Festival, Golden Jubilee celebrations

by Peter Anayo077

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

His Majesty, Ezedigbo, Ezeora the 34th – XXXIV – (Aka Ji Ovo Igbo), has formally inaugurated the Planning Committee for the 2026 World Eri Festival (Olili Eri) and His Majesty’s Golden Jubilee.

The dual celebrations serve as a profound tribute to the ancestral arrival of Eri, the progenitor of the Igbo people, while simultaneously marking his Majesty’s 50th year reign on the throne.

The committee is charged with delivering a world-class event that honors Igbo heritage and five decades of visionary leadership.

These were contained in a statement signed by High Chief Kingsley Umeh Chibuike, Chairman, Planning Committee, High Chief Prof. Raphael A. Chikwenze Palace Secretary & Deputy Chairman, Planning Committee and High Chief Rabbi Ikechukwu Ogugua, General Secretary, Planning Committee.

According to the statement, the landmark three-day event is scheduled to hold from 7 – 9 November 2026 and would convene sons and daughters of Igbo land, cultural custodians, diplomats, and friends of the Kingdom from across the globe.

Parts of the statement further read: “The Committee will be chaired by High Chief Kingsley Umeh Chibuike, Nnam Odum Na Iduu Eri, Odum Aguata. Assisting in the leadership is High Chief Prof. Raphael A. Chikwenze (Aka-Eze Eri), the Palace Secretary who will serve in the dual capacity of Deputy Chairman.The administrative coordination of the committee will be led by High Chief Rabbi Ikechukwu Ogugua (Onyishi Nchu Aja Eri), who serves as the General Secretary.

Addressing the newly inaugurated Committee, His Royal Majesty charged members to undertake a comprehensive global mobilization of Ndi Igbo and strategic interest groups worldwide.

“This celebration marks not merely a jubilee, but the beginning of a new dimension in the cultural renaissance and upliftment of the Igbo race, whose ancestral root is traced to this Kingdom,”His Majesty declared.

The programmes lined are: 7th November 2026 – Grand Symposium: A scholarly convocation on Igbo history, identity development and book launch.

8th November 2026 – Mass Remembrance Pilgrimage: A solemn spiritual journey honoring the progenitors of the Igbo nation.

9th November 2026 – Cultural Splendour & Conferment of Chieftaincy Titles: A showcase of Igbo heritage culminating in the conferment of chieftaincy titles on deserving individuals and institutions.
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Among the distinguished nominees to grace the occasion, the statement stated, is Ambassador Michał Cygan, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Nigeria, who recently paid a courtesy visit to the Obu-Gad Palace to strengthen bilateral cultural ties and express solidarity with the Kingdom.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the Committee, High Chief Kingsley Umeh Chibuike pledged to lead the Committee “with a profound sense of purpose, humility, and an operating philosophy anchored on rigor, transparency, and relentless excellence.

“Our mandate is to deliver a world-class celebration befitting the dignity of the Throne and the global relevance of our enviable heritage as the Igbo Nation. We shall ensure that this Golden Jubilee reflects the majesty of our past, the vibrancy of our present, and the promise of our future,” Chibuike stated.

He said that members of the Committee have commenced work to ensure the successful execution of the historic dual celebrations.

 

For a better society

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