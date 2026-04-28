Kenya’s Sawe shatters marathon limits with stunning Sub-2 run in London

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe delivered a remarkable performance at the London Marathon, winning the race in a reported time of 1:59:30 and igniting debate over whether the long-standing two-hour barrier has finally been broken in a record-eligible event.

Sawe, 31, pulled away from a tightly packed field of elite runners around the 30-kilometre mark, unleashing a decisive surge that quickly shattered the lead group. Clocking an aggressive stretch that included a 13:56 5K split, he opened a commanding gap and ran the closing stages alone along the Embankment, extending his lead with every stride. By the finish, he had secured victory by a wide margin in what observers described as one of the most dominant performances in the race’s history.

“What comes today is not for me alone,” Sawe said after crossing the line. “It is for all of us.”

If confirmed under official conditions, the time would mark the first sub-two-hour marathon ever achieved in a standard competitive race, a milestone that has eluded the sport despite years of attempts by its greatest athletes.

Sawe’s breakthrough comes against the backdrop of both rising expectation and recent loss in men’s distance running. The late Kelvin Kiptum had been widely viewed as the athlete most likely to achieve the feat after setting a world record of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in 2023. His death in a car crash in February 2024, alongside his coach Gervais Hakizimana, left a void in the sport and cast uncertainty over when, or by whom, the barrier might fall.

Sawe’s rise has been shaped by years of gradual progress rather than sudden success. Born in the remote village of Cheukta in Kenya’s Rift Valley, he grew up in modest conditions, running long distances daily as part of ordinary life. His early talent was identified by a schoolteacher, while his development was supported by his uncle, Abraham Chepkirwok, a former international runner who helped guide his early career.

Despite that support, Sawe spent years competing without recognition in Kenya’s highly competitive running circuit. His career nearly stalled in 2020 when a tendon injury left him unable to train properly, and the global pandemic eliminated racing opportunities. Under pressure to abandon athletics for stable employment, he chose instead to continue, a decision that proved pivotal.

A turning point came when he joined a structured training setup under Italian coach Claudio Berardelli, where a focus on disciplined training, recovery and long-term development helped unlock his potential. His international breakthrough followed in 2022 with a standout half marathon performance in Seville, and he has since built a steady record of success, including a world half marathon title and a 2:02:05 marathon debut in Valencia.

His victory in London, however, represents a new level of achievement and places him at the centre of the sport’s evolving limits. While official ratification of his time is still pending, the performance has already intensified discussion about how close elite runners are to redefining what was once considered physiologically impossible.

Sawe, for his part, has remained measured. Asked previously about the possibility of running under two hours, he offered a simple response: “It’s possible.”

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