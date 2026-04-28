Investment in women will boost national prosperity —–First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has said that increasing women in investment will significantly boost national production and prosperity.

First Lady was represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Afa Abubakar Aliyu, on Monday at the state house banquet hall, Presidential villa, Abuja at the “Gift to Gain” Summit, held to mark the grand finale of Nigeria’s commemoration of International Women’s Day 2026 saying that stronger commitment to empowering women and families as a part way to national development.

The summit’s theme, “Gift to Gain,” as timely, noting that it highlights the importance of meaningful commitment in delivering support that improves lives, particularly for women who continue to play critical roles in building families, businesses, and communities across the country.

According to her, the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to improving the lives of Nigerians through deliberate, people-focused policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda, with a strong emphasis on inclusion and economic opportunity.

She noted that the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Families and Social Development underscores the government’s recognition that national progress begins at the family level, where women serve as central drivers of stability and growth.

Further, she highlighted ongoing efforts to expand opportunities in enterprise, agriculture, social protection, and innovation, explaining that the goal is to build a solid foundation for long-term prosperity while addressing immediate needs.

She commended the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, for convening the summit and advancing initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774, which she described as a strategic approach to reaching women and families at the grassroots.

“Discussions at the summit must go beyond dialogue to concrete action through partnerships, investments, and programmes that deliver measurable results nationwide.

She reaffirmed government’s recognition of the resilience and contributions of Nigerian women, assuring them of continued support in driving inclusive national development.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to placing women, children, and families at the heart of national development, describing them as “strategic architects” of Nigeria’s future rather than passive beneficiaries.

She stressed that as Nigeria pursues its ambition of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy, empowering women must be seen as a strategic imperative.

According to her, women account for over 50 percent of the population and contribute more than 40 percent of the agricultural labour force, yet remain largely excluded from access to finance, land, and formal economic systems.

“Closing this gap is not charity; it is strategy,” she said, noting that increased investment in women would significantly boost national productivity and prosperity.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted that more than 80 percent of women-owned businesses operate within the informal sector, often without access to structured credit or markets. She said initiatives such as the “Give to Gain” campaign are designed to address these barriers by providing women with access to resources, skills, and opportunities.

Also the Minister revealed that the government has rolled out the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions (RH-SII 774), a nationwide programme aimed at reaching women across all 774 local government areas. The initiative includes economic empowerment schemes, vocational training, agricultural support, clean energy solutions, and social protection measures.

She noted that the programme is aligned with the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy (2023), ensuring measurable and sustainable outcomes, saying empowering even a fraction of Nigeria’s over 40 million women in the productive workforce could lift households out of poverty, improve child welfare, and drive inclusive economic growth.

In a related development, she disclosed that 2026 has been declared the “Year of Families and Social Development,” a move she described as a strategic shift to strengthen family systems and recognise the central role of women in sustaining households.

The Minister further emphasised the need to recognise unpaid care work, which she said disproportionately affects women and limits their economic participation, calling for increased investment in care systems and stronger social protection policies to support women and caregivers.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Esuabana Nko Asanye, underscored the importance of deliberate investment in women, stating that “when women win, the economy wins.”

Also speaking, the UN Women Representative in Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong, called for increased political representation for women, describing current figures at the National Assembly as “very poor.” She urged leaders to address systemic and financial barriers limiting women’s participation in governance.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Emomotimi Agama, highlighted the gender gap in financial inclusion, revealing that a significant percentage of women remain excluded from the financial system. He called for policies that lower barriers and promote sustainable inclusion.

The summit also featured Major Empowerment for women, a panel discussion on digital inclusion, with contributions from public and private sector leaders, including Microsoft West Africa, amongst others focusing on expanding access, skills, and opportunities for women in the digital economy.

The event concluded with a renewed call for action and participation in the upcoming 10 Million Women Mega Empowerment Rally scheduled for May 5 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.