HURIWA blasts Northern Govs over amnesty deals with terrorists

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a blistering condemnation of ongoing negotiations and amnesty arrangements between some Northern state governments and armed terrorists, declaring such actions a direct violation of Nigeria’s counterterrorism laws and a dangerous betrayal of the Nigerian people.

HURIWA warned that any governor or public official involved in negotiating, appeasing, or granting concessions to terrorists is effectively legitimising criminality and undermining the sovereignty of the Nigerian state.

The association stated that while governors currently enjoy constitutional immunity, such protection is temporary and cannot shield them indefinitely from accountability.

“Once these officials leave office, they should be prepared to face investigation, arrest, and prosecution for aiding and abetting terrorism, whether directly or indirectly,” HURIWA declared.

The group described the growing trend of negotiating with terrorists in states such as Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara as a “dangerous doctrine of surrender,” warning that it has consistently failed and instead emboldened criminal networks.

Citing the 2024 Kaduna peace accord, HURIWA said the deal has effectively collapsed, with persistent killings, kidnappings, and mass displacement continuing across affected communities—particularly in Southern Kaduna.

“You cannot appease terrorists. Every kobo given, every concession made, is converted into more sophisticated weapons and more organised violence against innocent Nigerians,” the group said.

HURIWA raised grave concerns that large swathes of Northern Nigeria are slipping out of government control, with terrorists now operating as de facto authorities in rural areas.

According to the group, armed groups in parts of the North-West and North-Central are imposing illegal taxes on farmers, regulating movement, and dictating the economic life of entire communities under threat of violence.

“What is unfolding is the emergence of parallel governments—terrorist enclaves where the authority of the Nigerian state has completely collapsed,” HURIWA warned.

Farmers, the group noted, are being forced to pay levies to access their own lands, while those who refuse face brutal reprisals, including killings, kidnappings, and destruction of entire villages.

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