FG Applauds Saudi Arabia For 59- Student Petroleum Scholarship Offer, Reaffirms Strong Bilateral Ties

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for offering fully funded scholarships to 50 Nigerian students in petroleum and mineral studies, describing the gesture as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s human capital development and a testament to the enduring bilateral relationship between both nations.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the commendation while receiving the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Yousef Bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Monday, 27 April, 2026.

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the scholarship initiative, noting that it aligns with the Federal Government’s priority to strengthen critical sectors of the economy through capacity building. “This is not just a scholarship programme; it is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, particularly in key sectors such as petroleum and solid minerals that are central to our economic growth and diversification,” the Minister stated.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

He highlighted the significance of the initiative, noting that the programme is expected to be sustained annually, thereby creating a long-term impact. “The fact that this initiative is designed to be continuous, with 50 Nigerian students benefiting year after year, makes it even more impactful. It guarantees a steady pipeline of skilled professionals for our critical industries,” he said.

Idris further assured Ambassador Al-Balawi of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and to fast-tracking existing agreements between the two countries. “We are committed as a government to deepening this partnership and ensuring that all existing agreements, including the pending Memoranda of Understanding in broadcasting and other sectors, are fully implemented for mutual benefit,” he said.

The Minister also used the occasion to convey Nigeria’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, expressing hope for peace and stability. “Let me also take this opportunity, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, to express our solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at this time of tensions in the Gulf region. We sincerely hope for continued peace, stability, and diplomatic resolution of all issues,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, Ambassador Al-Balawi conveyed the Saudi leadership’s appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his show of solidarity, noting that it reflects the strength of relations between the two nations.

He announced that the scholarship offer was conveyed through an official communication from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and that the package includes tuition, travel tickets, accommodation, and monthly stipends. “This initiative reflects the genuine and strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. It is about real cooperation and real investment in the future of Nigerian youth,” Ambassador Al-Balawi said.

Ambassador Al-Balawi also highlighted ongoing efforts to expand economic cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, describing Nigeria and Saudi Arabia as key regional economic powers with vast partnership potential.

Those present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Binyerem C. Ukaire; the Director, Public Communications and National Orientation, Barr. Henshaw Ogubike, the Director, Production, Publications and Documentary, Mr. Okunnu Ibidapo; the Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Dr. Suleiman Haruna, alongside other senior officials of the Ministry.