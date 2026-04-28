Ex-NUJ President carpets Makinde over invocation of ‘Operation Wetie’

.Says Gov’s outburst irresponsible

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Prince Lanre Ogundipe, has issued a stern warning to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state over his recent invocation of ‘Operation wetie ‘ at the opposition political parties’ submission in Ibadan.

Prince Ogundipe, also an ex-President Africa Union of Journalists, described Governor Makinde’s outburst as inflammatory and politically irresponsible.

According to him, democracy is strengthened by ideas, institutions, and responsible engagement—not by reckless metaphors that reopen old wounds.

In a statement issued and signed by Prince Lanre Ogundipe, a copy made available to Champion newspapers in Ibadan on Monday, the former NUJ National President said Operation wetie must not be seen as a slogan for political excitement.

He said, “The recent invocation of “Operation Wetie” by Seyi Makinde during the opposition summit in Ibadan calls for serious caution and reflection.

“Operation Wetie was not a slogan for political excitement; it was one of the darkest episodes in the history of the old Western Region marked by violence, arson, political hostility, and the collapse of democratic trust that contributed to the fall of the First Republic. It remains a painful reminder of how reckless politics can destroy institutions and destabilize society.

“To casually deploy such a metaphor in today’s political environment, where the actors, circumstances, and ideological realities are entirely different, is both historically inaccurate and politically irresponsible. The present opposition gathering is not an extension of the Awolowo–Akintola crisis, nor does it share the same political pedigree that produced the Wetie era.

“Invoking such a tragic reference adds no real value to democratic debate. Rather, it risks normalising the language of instability and reducing serious political discourse to emotional theatre designed only to excite supporters and generate applause,” he stated.

While also sounding similar to other political leaders’ warnings, Ogundipe reiterated that politicians must understand that words matter.

According to him, historical tragedies should not be converted into campaign rhetoric or applause lines.

He added that democracy can only be strengthened by ideas, institutions, and responsible engagement—not by reckless metaphors that reopen old wounds.

“The lesson of Operation Wetie should remain simple: never again.

“Nigeria needs leaders who lower political tension, not those who raise it for temporary advantage. History must serve as a teacher, not a tool for political dramatization, ” he said.

For a better society

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