Education: FG to ban unrated textbooks in schools from Sept

The Federal Government has announced the introduction of a National Textbook Ranking System for primary, junior and senior secondary schools as part of efforts to improve quality and standardization in Nigeria’s education sector.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, the Ministry of Education said the initiative is designed to curb the proliferation of substandard textbooks and ensure that only curriculum-compliant and high-quality materials are used in classrooms.

The statement said the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council will retain its statutory responsibility of approving textbooks.

“Approved textbooks will now undergo a structured national ranking process to identify the most suitable options for each subject and level,” the statement said.

According to the government, the NERDC will establish Standing Subject Committees made up of experts to carry out detailed assessments based on academic and pedagogical standards.

“Only a limited number of top-ranked textbooks will be approved, ensuring improved quality control and consistency nationwide,” the statement added.

The statement noted that the policy also stipulates that any textbook that is not ranked under the new system will not be allowed for use in schools, regardless of its previous approval status.

“Under this policy, any textbook not ranked will not be permitted for use, regardless of prior licensing status,” the statement said.

The ministry also disclosed that implementation of the new system will begin in September 2026 after consultations with stakeholders and the completion of the evaluation framework.

“The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to improving learning outcomes and ensuring access to high-quality educational resources,” the statement added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2