Edo Govt woos investors, reaffirms commitment to security, growth

.Distances self from call to remove police boss

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State Government has called on both local and international investors to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the state, citing ongoing reforms, improved security architecture, and expanding economic prospects.

The Commissioner for Communication and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, made the appeal on Monday while briefing journalists in Benin City.

He emphasized that the state has become increasingly conducive for business, with strengthened safety measures and investor-friendly policies.

According to him, Edo offers vast opportunities across multiple sectors, particularly in agriculture. He noted the availability of large expanses of arable land suitable for rice cultivation, alongside ongoing investments in cassava, palm produce, and maize farming.

Existing agro-industrial players such as Okomu Oil Palm Company and Presco Plc were cited as examples of successful large-scale operations in the state.

Afegbua also disclosed that the government recently signed an agreement with a Chinese firm to establish a 10 million metric-ton cement production facility.

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