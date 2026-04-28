Edo Govt appoints Innocent Bello as EdoGIS’ head

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

TheEdo State government has appointed Dr Innocent Ehiaguina Bello as the Managing Director of Edo State Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS).

This announcement was contained in a statement made available to the press ok Monday in Benin-City the Edo State capital by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq.

According to the statement, “The Edo State Government wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has approved the appointment of Dr. Innocent Ehiaguina Bello as the Managing Director of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS).

“Dr. Bello is a distinguished geospatial scientist, administrator, and academic with extensive experience in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Remote Sensing, Spatial Data Infrastructure and Land Administration.

“He currently serves as Assistant Director and Head of Spatial Data Infrastructure Division at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Abuja, and is the National President of the Nigerian Cartographic Association.

“His vast experience in geospatial intelligence, cadastral systems and digital land governance positions him as a key driver of the State’s land administration reforms. He is widely published, with dozens of peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers, many focusing on Land use systems and cadastral information systems; Smart city development and geospatial governance; Environmental sustainability and disaster risk mapping and National geospatial data infrastructure.

“Dr. Bello possesses advanced expertise in GIS, Remote Sensing and Spatial Data Infrastructure (SDI); Land Information Systems and cadastral mapping; Environmental impact assessment and geospatial modelling; Database design, digital mapping, and geospatial intelligence.

“This appointment has become necessary as part of the Edo State Government’s strategic efforts to restructure land administration, modernize land governance systems and align operations with best international practices. It is also aimed at ensuring compliance with World Bank standards and requirements, thereby enhancing the State’s eligibility for international funding, grants and participation in global development programmes.

“In furtherance of this restructuring, the Edo State Government has approved the scrapping of the Ministry of Lands and Housing, with the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS) designated as the central and primary organ for land administration in the State. This reform is expected to improve efficiency, transparency, data-driven decision-making and service delivery in land management.

“Consequently, the current Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barr. Vincent Osas Uwadiae has been redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, where his expertise will further support the State’s urban development agenda.

“The Edo State Government reiterates its commitment to institutional reforms that promote efficiency, transparency and sustainable development in line with global best practices,” the statement further stated.

For a better society

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