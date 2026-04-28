Economy quakes under Q4 2025 debt stock of N159.28trn

.Experts insist $48.65bn foreign reserves reinforces Nigeria’s economic resilience

. As Bauchi Guber aspirant flays FG’s unending borrowing, says loans mortgage Nigeria’s future

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos with Agency report

Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from N153.29 trillion (103.94 billion dollars ) in the third quarter of 2025 to N159.28 trillion (110.97 billion dollars ) in Q4 2025.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said this in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q4 2025 released in Abuja on Monday.

The report said that Nigeria’s public debt stock, which included external and domestic debts, grew by 3.90 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

It said that total external debt stood at N74.43 trillion, while domestic debt was N84.85 trillion within the period.

The report said that the share of external debt to total public debt(in Naira value) stood at 46.73 per cent in Q4 2025, while the share of domestic debt to total public debt was 53.37 per cent.’’

In a breakdown by states, the bureau said that Lagos state recorded the highest domestic debt of N1.22 trillion in Q4 2025, followed by Rivers with N378.81 billion.

The report showed that Jigawa recorded the lowest domestic debt with N1.60 billion, followed by Ondo with N8.42 billion.

The NBS said that Lagos state also recorded the highest external debt in Q4 2025 with 1.17 billion dollars, followed by Kaduna state with 684.29 million dollars.

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the lowest external debt in Q4 2025 with 26.80 million dollars, followed by Zamfara with 41.93 million dollars,” the report said.

However, some experts on Monday commended the Federal Government for sustaining the country’s external reserves to $48.65 billion.

The experts said that the robust reserves reinforced the economy’s resilience in spite of the current global shocks.

The two experts, Dr Ayo Teriba of Economic Associates and Dr Muda Yusuf of the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, commended the government for sustaining the reserve’s height, regardless of the current shocks.

“Our people must encourage the government to continue to ensure that the economy stays resilient in spite of the headwinds associated with the war.

“There is really a need to commend the government, as the country’s exchange rate is yet stable, the stock market is looking up and the inflation rate increase is negligible,” Teriba said.

He, however, urged the government to initiate more temporary programmes to support economically vulnerable Nigerians.

“This will cushion the economic hardship caused by expensive petroleum prices on the people.

“Also the government has made more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits available as alternatives to petroleum products,” Teriba said.

Similarly, Dr Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer, Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, acknowledged the government for ensuring confidence and stability in the foreign exchange market.

“The government should be lauded for yet raising the country’s reserves to this height amid shocks.

“Our external reserves can sustain us for about ten months import cover in spite of the global economic headwinds,” Yusuf added.

He stressed that the temporary decline of the reserves could be triggered by pressures on the economy.

“The pressures on the economy, such as the Middle East crisis, may cause apprehension among portfolio investors, causing them to move their funds to other safer haven.

“Which will have a negative impact on the reserves. The reserves are often used to meet other statutory obligation as well as servicing the country’s debt,” Yusuf noted.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have declined to $48.65 billion as of April 16, 2026, marking a cumulative drop of about $1.38 billion over a five-week period.

This is according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Data published on the Apex Bank’s website shows that reserves stood at $50.03 billion as of March 11, 2026, before declining to $48.65 billion by April 16.

Meanwhile, a philanthropist and business mogul, Alh. Abdullahi Adamu Usman popularly known as “Danchina” has decried deteriorating Nigeria’s economy orchestrated by inadequate planning leading to high inflation rate.

He said Nigeria is economically dependent/liability, relying on loans they cannot repay.

Expressed worry that key assets like Federal housing and NNPC are “almost gone” as collateral, saying “continuous borrowing will lead to Nigeria being mortgaged.”

Usman who is nursing the ambition of governorship in Bauchi State come 2027 general elections revealed if giving the opportunity one of the measures to stabilise Nigeria economy is making youths to be self-reliance through agriculture as the white-collar job is no longer obtainable.

“If giving the mandate I will reject federal allocation as governor to avoid laziness. I rather spend two years engaging youths on ideas and productivity aimed at reviving farms and industries as factories that existed are gone,” Usman noted.

He argued that the Nigeria’s presidential system of government is foreign, unlike the parliamentary system our colonizers used.

“We’re entering a new form of colonization through debt and economic dependence. We should prioritize self-reliance from the local government to Federal level for the masses, most especially the youth to generate own money to enable the government build infrastructure and stop depending on loans.”

Usman further raised alarm over the deteriorating state of education and insecurity in Nigeria.

“Government schools are not functioning the way it should be making parents paying heavily for private schools.

“Two million security personnel can’t secure over 200 million Nigerian population. There is a need for the amendment of the constitution to fully and genuinely accord traditional rulers their constitutional responsibility and communities must take responsibility.”

As a geologist, Usman acknowledged that Nigeria is blessed with huge mineral potentials, but identified system failure characterized by high royalties, exhausted capital before permission, abandoned pits causing deaths, and adulterated minerals.

He urged Nigerian government to develop a policy framework to enable miners process minerals locally instead of exporting raw.

“Policies, expensive licenses, multiple taxes discourage investors. Illegal mining widespread due to lack of understanding. We need regulation, experts, and community protection.

He also charged Nigerians to have a change of attitude, “stop fighting. Let us focus on building our economy, using our resources, and living in peace. Religion should guide us, not divide us.

“Nigeria is at a critical point. If we don’t act now, the consequences will be severe”, Usman added.

Recalled, Abdullahi Adamu Usman was a founding member of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) alongside late former president Muhammadu Bahiru where he contested the governorship seat in 2011 elections but didn’t win.

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