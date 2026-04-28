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Court orders speedy trial of alleged coup plotters

by Peter Anayo0146

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered an accelerated hearing in the trial of six suspects accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The development was contained in a statement shared on Monday, indicating that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik invoked a speedy trial procedure and fixed April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 for the commencement of the trial and hearing of bail applications.

According to the statement, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution had witnesses ready, subject to the court’s convenience.

Counsel for the first defendant, Mohammed Ilayepo, told the court that his client’s bail application was due for hearing.

However, Justice Abdulmalik ruled that the trial would commence before any bail applications are considered.

Lawyers to the second, third, and sixth defendants — Paul Erokoro, A.I. Yeru, and N.S. Diri expressed reservations about proceeding, citing short notice and the complexity of the case.

The judge subsequently directed all parties to agree on dates suitable for a speedy trial before fixing the adjourned dates.

It was reported that journalists were barred from covering proceedings as the court prepared to hear the bail applications.

Court officials, backed by operatives of the Department of State Services, directed reporters to vacate the courtroom shortly before Justice Abdulmalik took her seat.

A court official, who did not disclose his name, told journalists that the directive emanated from the judge, while a DSS operative said he would offer an explanation later.

The reporters, however, complied and exited the courtroom shortly after the judge was seated.

Correspondents had arrived at the court as early as 8 am but were forced to leave at about 9:07 am, following the order.

The six defendants were arraigned last Wednesday by the Federal Government over an alleged failed coup.

Those standing trial are Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major-general; Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; and Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa.

Others are Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric.

They are facing a 13-count charge bordering on treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering, to which they all pleaded not guilty.

In count one of the charges, the defendants are alleged to have conspired in 2025 to “levy war against the state to overpower the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

Following their arraignment, the court had earlier fixed April 27 for the hearing of their bail applications and ordered that they be remanded in the custody of the DSS.

Meanwhile, a former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, was mentioned in seven of the 13 counts but has not been listed as a defendant. Prosecutors said he is currently at large.

 

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