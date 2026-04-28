Bayelsa stakeholders insist on long-standing zoning arrangement, reject second term for Senator

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

In a powerful display of unity and resolve, stakeholders from Bayelsa East senatorial district, comprising youths, traditional leaders, women’s groups, and political actors, have reaffirmed their commitment to the district’s long-standing zoning arrangement, firmly rejecting any attempt to grant a second term to the current senator.

The declaration came during a large-scale protest involving leaders and residents from Ogbia, Nembe, and Brass local government areas. The demonstrators insisted that the established rotational formula, which has guided the district since 1999, must be upheld to preserve peace, equity, and political balance.

According to the stakeholders, the senatorial seat has consistently rotated among the three local governments, a system credited with fostering unity, stability, and inclusiveness,with the incumbent’s tenure drawing to a close, they stressed that it is now Brass local government area’s rightful turn to produce the next senator, warning that any deviation could fracture the fragile harmony within the district.

The protest, notably attended by participants across party lines, served not only as a show of resistance but also as a rallying point for renewed commitment to the zoning principle, speakers emphasized that the arrangement represents a collective pact that must not be sacrificed for personal ambition.

Comrade Quincy Makodo, a youth leader and former National Vice President of the Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council Worldwide, underscored the importance of preserving the rotational system.

“We are here as youth leaders of Bayelsa East to make it unequivocally clear that a zoning arrangement has existed since 1999,” he said. From Melford Okilo to the current senator, leadership has rotated among Ogbia, Nembe, and Brass,while Ogbia has produced more senators, Brass and Nembe have had fewer opportunities. Now, it is Brass’s turn, and this must be respected.”

He warned that any attempt to extend tenure outside the agreed rotation would undermine decades of political equity and destabilize the district’s peace. Traditional leaders echoed similar sentiments,high chief Olerua John Salvation described the zoning formula as a “gentleman’s agreement” established by past leaders to ensure fairness and unity.

“We stand with the youths in rejecting a second term bid, he declared. This agreement has preserved peace among our people; it is now Brass’s turn, and the outgoing senator must honor that understanding. We will not support any move that threatens the harmony we currently enjoy.”

Also lending his voice, Hon. Timila Austin, a political stakeholder from Brass, framed the demand as a matter of justice, the same zoning arrangement brought the current senator into office, and he has completed his tenure; he said now it is only fair that Brass takes its turn. We are united across local governments and political divides to ensure that the will of the people is respected.”

Women’s groups and other community representatives reinforced the call, urging decision-makers to uphold the zoning principle and allow fairness to prevail,they expressed confidence that the ongoing screening process would reflect the collective will of the people and sustain the district’s longstanding peace.

Responding to the demonstrators, Dr. Helen Bob, a member of the Bayelsa east screening committee and federal commissioner representing Bayelsa state in the revenue mobilisation, allocation and fiscal commission, appealed for calm, assuring stakeholders that the rotational tradition would be respected.

“This senatorial seat has been guided by a rotational culture for over two decades, she noted, i understand the concerns being raised. It is indeed Brass’s turn,the screening committee is composed of credible leaders committed to fairness. No local government will be marginalized.”

She added that while the democratic process remains open to all aspirants, the committee is confident that the principle of equity will ultimately prevail.

As tensions simmer, the message from Bayelsa east stakeholders remains clear the zoning arrangement is not merely a tradition it is the cornerstone of unity, and they are determined to defend it.

For a better society

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