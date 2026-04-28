April 28, 2026
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Bayelsa community rejoices over newly inaugurated road, applauds Diri’s achievements

by Peter Anayo066

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The people of the Sabagreia community in the Kolokuma local government area of Bayelsa state have appreciated the state government.

Speaking on the development, Rear Admiral (rtd.), Geoffrey Yaga could not hide his emotion stirred by the newly constructed road.

According to him, the impact of the road goes far beyond a single community.

He emphasized that the development is not just for Sabagreia people but a vital infrastructural advancement benefiting humanity at large.

According to him, “There are no word to adequately describe how I feel. This is not just about one community everyone is benefiting. It is an infrastructural development for humanity.”

He urged a broader perspective on development efforts, cautioning against limiting such achievements to specific groups.

“Whatever we do, we must not narrow our minds to a particular community even if the impact is greater there, we are ultimately serving humanity, we are helping everyone.”

He further praised the governor for the initiative, noting that the road has significantly improved mobility.

In a similar vein, Chief Philip Eseri, the head of Kalama community, highlighted the road’s transformative importance.

He recalled the difficulties residents previously faced when traveling, “this road is very important to us. Before now, we had to go through the East-West road to reach Gateway road in Igbogene, it could take up to two hours to get to Yenagoa when the bridge project was abandoned we were heavily burdened.”

He expressed relief and optimism following the project’s completion, noting the immediate and long-term benefits.

“When work resumed, I personally advised our youths to remain patient because the benefits would come in the future. Today, if you take a keke from here, you can get to Yenagoa in under an hour.”

According to him, the road has not only reduced travel time but also lowered transportation costs and improved livelihoods. “It has eased our transport challenges saving both time and money. Our farm produce now gets to the market in Yenagoa much faster. It has truly given us a better quality of life.”

Also sharing her experience, 64-year-old madam Blessing Isere expressed deep gratitude for the development

She described how the road has simplified what used to be a difficult and exhausting journey.

“I am very happy about this road. I no longer have to pass Igbogene, but go through Polaku now. I can go straight to Tombia Junction from my home in Yenagoa.”

She recounted the hardship she had previously endured. I had to ride a motorcycle to Polaku, then be helped across the water to the other side before taking a keke to Tombia junction. It was stressful. Now I can simply walk to the nearby park, enter a vehicle and go. I am truly happy that my people now have a proper road connecting us to Yenagoa.”

 

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