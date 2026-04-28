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Anambra court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his father

by Peter Anayo091

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka on Monday sentenced one Ifeanyi Anizoba Jr. to death by hanging over the death of his father, Ifeanyi Anizoba.

Delivering his judgment, the trial judge, Justice Chukwudi Okaa, held that the court found the defendant guilty of killing his father, adding that the prosecution counsel proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Giving insight on the matter, according to the prosecution team led by Chief State Counsel, Mrs. Chiamaka Chukwuka, told the court that the incident occurred on December 24, 2019, at Nodu Village, Okpuno, Awka, following a dispute between the defendant and his father.

According to the counsel, the defendant pushed his father during an altercation, causing him to hit his head against a wall and lost consciousness.

She added, “After his father fell and lost consciousness, the defendant left him unattended to for two days without seeking medical assistance.

“He reportedly locked his father in a room, where he remained until neighbours raised the alarm after perceiving a foul odour.

“The body was subsequently discovered by family members.”

The prosecution called in three witnesses, including a relative of the deceased, the investigating police officer, and the medical doctor who conducted the autopsy.

The defendant, was initially without legal representation and was later assigned counsel from the Office of the Public Defender.

The defence called in two witnesses and denied responsibility for the death.

Reading his final judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Okaa held that “The totality of the evidence established that the defendant’s actions led to the death of the deceased.”

He in accordance with the law convicted the suspect and sentenced him to death by hanging.

 

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