Alausa 2027: Femi Hamzat endorsement by Sanwo-Olu – Coronation of a decaying fiefdom, will come to an end soon – Laja Adeoye

Our Reporter

In a scathing critique of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) machinery, Prince Laja Adeoye, the leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 election, has slammed the reported endorsement of Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as nothing short of a “coronation ceremony” designed to perpetuate a political fiefdom that has held Lagosians in bondage for over two decades.

Prince Adeoye, who has consistently positioned himself as the authentic voice of the opposition and the people’s champion, described the move as a desperate attempt by the APC to maintain its stranglehold on Alausa, even as the party runs the state on autopilot like a rudderless ship drifting aimlessly in turbulent waters.

“The endorsement of Hamzat is not about service to Lagosians; it is about protecting the vested interests of a tiny cabal that has placed its iron boots on the throat of the people,” Adeoye declared.

“For 24 years, the APC has treated Lagos as a private estate – a fiefdom where contracts are awarded to cronies, resources are siphoned to godfathers, and governance has become a family affair devoid of innovation or empathy.

The same tired script is being replayed: recycle the same faces, recycle the same failures, and expect a different result. That era is dying.”

The PDP heavyweight accused the APC of presiding over a Lagos plagued by systemic rot: perennial gridlock that turns a 30-minute journey into a four-hour nightmare, flooding that turns neighbourhoods into rivers every rainy season, a mounting debt burden that mortgaged the future of unborn Lagosians, and a growing sense of insecurity that has turned what was once the pride of Africa into a shadow of its former self.

“While the APC elite fly in private jets and celebrate endorsements in air-conditioned halls, the average Lagosian struggles with skyrocketing food prices, unaffordable housing, and a healthcare system gasping for breath,” he added. “This is not governance; this is elite capture at its worst.”

Prince Adeoye warned that the 2027 election represents a historic deadline for Lagosians to reclaim their state from the jaws of this entrenched fiefdom. “The time for business as usual is over.

The people must rise like a mighty tide and sweep away this culture of entitlement, impunity, and exclusion. Enough is enough!”

To demonstrate that the PDP is ready with real solutions, Prince Adeoye unveiled key pillars of his Better Lagos Agenda 2027, codenamed Atunto Eko 1.0 – Re-Engineering Lagos for Inclusive Prosperity. Unlike the APC’s top-down, elitist approach that has delivered more photo-ops than tangible results, Atunto Eko 1.0 is designed to outpace and outperform current governance by putting people first and delivering measurable dividends of democracy.

Key areas where Atunto Eko 1.0 will outpace APC governance include:

– Infrastructure Revolution & Traffic Liberation: A comprehensive, tech-driven overhaul of the road network, completion of long-abandoned rail and water transport projects, and smart traffic management systems to end the daily humiliation of Lagos traffic within the first 24 months of his administration, something the APC has promised for years but failed to deliver.

– Economic Inclusion & Job Creation on Steroids: Massive empowerment of MSMEs through direct funding, tax holidays for startups, and the creation of a Lagos Sovereign Prosperity Fund that will attract both local and foreign investments into agriculture, technology, tourism, and creative industries – targeting the creation of 1 million new jobs in the first term, moving beyond the APC’s selective patronage model.

– Security & Safe Neighbourhoods: Deployment of community-based policing reinforced with cutting-edge technology (CCTV, drones, and AI surveillance) and welfare packages for security operatives to crush crime and restore confidence. No more “one-chance” buses or no-go areas under Atunto Eko 1.0.

– Affordable Housing & Urban Renewal: A radical mass housing programme delivering 100,000 affordable homes annually through public-private partnerships, coupled with the upgrading of slums and waterfront communities – directly challenging the APC’s failure to address the housing deficit that has pushed many Lagosians into penury.

– Education, Health & Human Capital: free quality education, primary and better tertiary level with vocational and digital skills training; fully equipped primary healthcare centres in every ward; and a robust health insurance scheme that actually works for the poor, far surpassing the current administration’s patchy and underfunded efforts.

– Environmental Sustainability & Flood Control: Aggressive reclamation and dredging projects, modern waste-to-wealth initiatives, and green infrastructure to make Lagos flood-free and climate-resilient, areas where APC governance has been notoriously reactive rather than proactive.

– Transparency, Anti-Corruption & Digital Governance: Full digitisation of government services to eliminate ghost workers, inflated contracts, and bribery; public declaration of assets by all officials; and a zero-tolerance policy on corruption to break the culture of impunity that has defined Alausa for too long.

Prince Adeoye concluded with a clarion call: “Lagosians, 2027 is not just another election year, it is our date with destiny.

Do not miss this deadline. Reject the coronation of the old fiefdom and vote for Atunto Eko 1.0, the agenda that will finally deliver the Lagos of our dreams: prosperous, inclusive, and truly owned by the people.”

The battle for Alausa 2027 has truly begun. The choice before Lagosians is clear: continue the fiefdom or embrace the re-engineering.

For a better society

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