Aides allege plot to frustrate Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

. Cite OAU, UNN’s lecture cancellation as bad signals

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, has alerted members of the public and the international democratic watchers of what they alleged as various surreptitious schemes to limit the Labour Party Presidential candidate in 2023, Obi’s freedom and deny him access to the Nigerian people.

The Media office said it is privy to the various schemes being put in place, clandestinely, to limit Obi’s freedom.

It noted that already there have been recent and recurring reports of Obi being prevented from speaking at public institutions, specifically focusing on the recent cancellation of his lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and similar incidents at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and other public institutions.

“This worrisome development is not an isolated administrative hiccup, but a symptom of a deepening democratic malaise. This incident follows a disturbing pattern occurring over 10 times in recent months—where public institutions, including his alma mater, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), have revoked platforms for the presidential aspirant at the eleventh hour.

“It’s a well-established fact that Universities are, by definition, the “marketplace of ideas” intended to be sanctuaries for critical thinking, rigorous debate, and the free exchange of perspectives, but in an attempt to suppress our principles, public institutions are succumbing to external political pressures and intimidation.”

In the words of Obi himself, “such occurrences now point to a troubling pattern that should concern all well-meaning Nigerians.”

POMR reiterated that universities and other public institutions of learning must remain platforms where ideas can be shared freely without restriction.

“The irony is stark that while Mr Obi has been welcomed to speak freely at notable global centres of excellence—including Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, and Yale—within his own country, the doors of public learning are increasingly being bolted. This disparity raises a critical question: What is the state of a nation that fears the dialogue of its own citizens within its own halls of learning?” Abubalar Umar queried.

For a better society

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