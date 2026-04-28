26.7 C
Lagos
April 28, 2026
Trending now

The Niche Annual Lecture, governing the economy held at NIIA in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 28, 2026

Kenya’s Sawe shatters marathon limits with stunning Sub-2 run in London

Court orders speedy trial of alleged coup plotters

Police rescue 17 abducted Islamic school pupils in Kogi

Education: FG to ban unrated textbooks in schools from Sept

Tinubu charges Ambassador-designates to protect Nigeria’s strategic interests

Aides allege plot to frustrate Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

TUC calls for urgent action over worsening security situation

Economy quakes under Q4 2025 debt stock of N159.28trn

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Aides allege plot to frustrate Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

by Peter Anayo0178

. Cite OAU, UNN’s lecture cancellation as bad signals

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, has alerted members of the public and the international democratic watchers of what they alleged as various surreptitious schemes to limit the Labour Party Presidential candidate in 2023, Obi’s freedom and deny him access to the Nigerian people.

The Media office said it is privy to the various schemes being put in place, clandestinely, to limit Obi’s freedom.

It noted that already there have been recent and recurring reports of Obi being prevented from speaking at public institutions, specifically focusing on the recent cancellation of his lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and similar incidents at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and other public institutions.

“This worrisome development is not an isolated administrative hiccup, but a symptom of a deepening democratic malaise. This incident follows a disturbing pattern occurring over 10 times in recent months—where public institutions, including his alma mater, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), have revoked platforms for the presidential aspirant at the eleventh hour.

“It’s a well-established fact that Universities are, by definition, the “marketplace of ideas” intended to be sanctuaries for critical thinking, rigorous debate, and the free exchange of perspectives, but in an attempt to suppress our principles, public institutions are succumbing to external political pressures and intimidation.”

In the words of Obi himself, “such occurrences now point to a troubling pattern that should concern all well-meaning Nigerians.”

POMR reiterated that universities and other public institutions of learning must remain platforms where ideas can be shared freely without restriction.

“The irony is stark that while Mr Obi has been welcomed to speak freely at notable global centres of excellence—including Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, and Yale—within his own country, the doors of public learning are increasingly being bolted. This disparity raises a critical question: What is the state of a nation that fears the dialogue of its own citizens within its own halls of learning?” Abubalar Umar queried.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Enhancement of Military of Health Services: Matawalle meets with U.S. Deputy  Assistant  Secretary of  Defence for  Health 

Peter Anayo

Alleged sexual harassment: Natasha drags NASS to Inter Parliamentary Union, seeks protection of women against political victimization

Peter Anayo

Rear Admiral Zego expresses confidence in Nigeria’s defence strategy to surmount security challenges

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomiptv satın alMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetkatlamarsbahisMarsbahis GirişCasibom GirişMarsbahis GirişJojobet Giriş