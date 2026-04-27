World Malaria Day: Why malaria still persists in Nigeria

Nigeria ranks highest in malaria cases and deaths globally. In this report, BLESSING TAIWO examines the roles of the citizenry and government in the fight against malaria.

Despite the enormous funding and interventions to eradicate malaria in Nigeria, the deadly disease has persisted with increased cases.

Nigeria has the highest malaria burden globally, accounting for roughly 26–31% cases and over 30% of malaria-related deaths worldwide.

According to the 2025 World Malaria Report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), it recorded 68,466,000 cases and 184,800 deaths in 2024, topping the list of countries with malaria cases and deaths globally.

While 47 countries have been certified malaria-free and 37 countries reported fewer than 1000 cases in 2024, Nigeria had more cases.

The 2025 National Health Statistics Report released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, revealed that 24,467,232 people tested positive for malaria in Nigeria in the first nine months of 2025.

As the world commemorates 2026 Malaria Day on April 25, experts have emphasised the need for deliberate precautionary measures to save the endemic nation.

For some Nigerians, a fast escape route from malaria is the continuous use of antimalarial drugs without medical prescription. This has caused antimalarial drug resistance, complicating the disease in the individual.

Mr Faj Olusola, a 61-year-old man, told Daily Champion that his constant use of antimalarial drugs without prescription has caused drug resistance rather than making him feel well.

“Due to my nature of work, I am exposed to mosquitoes. I work night shifts, so I decided to keep taking antimalarial drugs weekly or monthly to be free from malaria but I discovered that after a while the drugs were no longer suppressing the symptoms.

“I reported at the hospital and some tests were run. There was resistance and it had multiplied. Thank God for medical intervention, I would have remained ignorant. Now I know the importance of testing and the doctor’s prescription,” he narrated.

In an interview with our correspondent, Mofogofoluwa Oyediji, a Human Physiologist said that malaria shouldn’t be taken with levity as it goes through several stages in the body which is dangerous.

“Malaria, caused by the parasite Plasmodium falciparum which is the most common here, usually enters the body through a mosquito bite. Once it enters the bloodstream, it doesn’t start showing symptoms immediately. It first travels to the liver, where it stays and multiplies quietly for a few days and during this time, the person may feel completely fine.

“After multiplying in the liver, the parasites are released back into the bloodstream and begin to infect red blood cells. Inside these red blood cells, they grow and multiply again until the cells burst open. When the red blood cells burst, they release even more parasites into the blood, and this cycle keeps repeating.

“This repeated breaking of red blood cells is what causes the common symptoms of malaria– fever, chills, and headache that most people recognise. As more and more red blood cells are destroyed, the body ends up with far fewer of them than it needs.

“Since red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen around the body, their continuous destruction leads to a condition called anaemia. In simple terms, malaria causes anaemia because it keeps breaking down red blood cells faster than the body can replace them. The person becomes weak, pale, and increasingly breathless.

“As the infection gets worse, the parasites can also make infected red blood cells sticky, causing them to cling to the walls of blood vessels and block blood flow to vital organs. When this happens in the brain, it leads to what is called cerebral malaria which can cause seizures, loss of consciousness, coma, and in many cases, death. The kidneys and lungs can also be affected in a similar way.

“There is something that many people don’t talk about enough— what malaria does to pregnant women. When malaria infects a pregnant woman, the parasite tends to accumulate specifically in the placenta. This interferes with the flow of oxygen and nutrients from the mother to the baby. The consequences can be devastating low birth weight, premature delivery, or in severe cases, the death of both mother and child,” the health professional explained.

Oyediji, who specialises in haematology further spoke on how malaria parasites affect persons with different blood groups and genotypes.

She said, “some people think that having a certain blood group means they can’t get malaria, but that’s not true. Malaria is caused by the Plasmodium species, particularly the plasmodium falciparum. It can affect anyone, no matter their blood group. What blood group actually does is influence how severe the infection might be. We have four main blood groups—A, B, AB, and O and they differ in the kind of antigens present on the surface of red blood cells.

“When malaria infects the body, it makes infected red blood cells stick to healthy ones, forming clumps. This clumping is what can lead to more serious complications. People with blood group A (and AB) tend to have stronger clumping, so they may experience more severe malaria. On the other hand, blood group O reduces this clumping, so the infection is often less severe. Blood group B falls somewhere in between. So, blood group doesn’t make you immune to malaria, it just affects how serious the infection can become.

“For genotype– The common ones are AA, AS, SS, and SC. Genotype AA means a person has normal haemoglobin. AS means the person carries one normal gene (A) and one sickle cell gene (S), so they are a carrier. SS means the person has two sickle cell genes and has sickle cell disease, while SC is another form of sickle cell condition.

“Malaria, caused by the parasite Plasmodium falciparum, infects red blood cells because it needs them to grow and multiply. What makes genotype important is how these red blood cells behave.

In people with genotype AS, the presence of the sickle cell trait actually gives some protection. When the malaria parasite enters the red blood cell, the cell tends to sickle more easily, especially under stress.

“This makes it harder for the parasite to survive and multiply. The body can then recognize and destroy those infected cells more quickly. So, AS individuals are less likely to develop severe malaria.

“For people with genotype AA, their red blood cells are normal, so the parasite can grow and multiply more easily, which can lead to more severe infection.

“On the other hand, people with SS or SC already have abnormal red blood cells and reduced oxygen-carrying capacity. Their bodies are already under stress, so a malaria infection can become very serious and even life-threatening. Although SC individuals have one sickle gene and one haemoglobin C gene, and while their symptoms are often milder than SS, malaria still puts them at serious risk. That’s why it is considered a medical emergency for such individuals.

So, just like the blood group doesn’t mean you are immune to it just implies the severity may be reduced.”

Temitope Ariyo, a Public Health Consultant, while fielding questions from Daily Champion, noted that testing for malaria before drug intake enables accurate diagnosis and reporting, which strengthens malaria surveillance systems and informs resource allocation and policy decisions.

Ariyo added that when malaria is ruled out, health providers can identify and treat the actual cause of illness, reducing morbidity and mortality from other diseases.

The health expert urged regulatory bodies to intensify efforts to curb the misuse of malaria drugs which several Nigerian households have adopted.

“Antimalarial drug resistance is a growing concern highlighted by WHO. To ensure patients recover fully, a WHO-aligned “test, treat, and track” approach is essential. This involves confirming all cases with diagnostic testing before treatment, ensuring the correct use of artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), and promoting strict adherence to the prescription.

“It is important to note that educating patients plays a critical role in improving compliance and discouraging self-medication alongside close follow-up systems to identify and manage suspected treatment failures early. Overall, while resistance is a growing threat, the immediate priority remains strengthening health systems, improving drug quality, and promoting appropriate treatment practices to ensure optimal patient outcomes,” she advised.

Speaking on the 2026 World Malaria Day’s theme– ‘Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must,’ Ariyo charged Nigerians to make malaria prevention a daily priority by positively changing their lifestyle and informing others.

“We are at a critical point where the tools, knowledge, and global commitment to end malaria already exist, we have what it takes as a nation to address this. Therefore, what remains is the will to act decisively, consistently and accountably.”

In her plea to the government, she said, “this is the moment to move from intention to impact. Community health systems should be empowered to reach the most vulnerable, while surveillance and research must be scaled to stay ahead of evolving threats. Ending malaria is no longer a distant ambition; it is within our reach, but progress depends on collective responsibility and immediate action. Now we can end malaria, and indeed, now we must.”

Warning against ignoring malaria symptoms, a physician, Dr Mofiyinfoluwa Amao said based on research, recovery from malaria without any form of medication is slim.

“Malaria is still very deadly. Note that malaria can progress to severe malaria which is very dangerous. It is advisable for an individual who feels feverish or has other symptoms to go to the doctor and get the appropriate treatment,” Dr Amao told our correspondent.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise a clean environment which is key for prevention, saying that even though Nigeria is an endemic region, malaria can be prevented.

“The government should keep sensitising the public through various mediums on the dangers of malaria; the proper use of mosquito nets and insecticides to prevent malaria. Also, subsidise antimalarial drugs and support primary healthcare centers and hospitals with the medicines,” the medical practitioner charged.

WHO highlighted challenges in the elimination of malaria as drug resistance, insecticide resistance, diagnostic failure, and severe reductions in international development assistance.

In his message on this year’s World Malaria Day, the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted that the drastic reductions in funding implies that millions of lives are at risk.

He called on governments to reinvest, reimagine and reignite. “Reinvesting means more domestic spending, especially on primary healthcare and ensuring full funding.

“Reimagining means using innovative tools, strategies and partnerships to accelerate progress and overcome challenges.

“Reigniting means collective commitment and collaboration by communities, health workers, governments, private sectors and donors. Together, let’s make sure that malaria ends with us,” Dr Ghebreyesus said.

For a better society

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