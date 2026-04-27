Umahi urges restraints among legislative aspirants in Ebonyi

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has intervened in the emerging disagreement among political stakeholders in Ebonyi Central, calling for unity, restraint and alignment with the leadership of the state as preparations intensify ahead of the next election cycle.

The intervention followed a video that surfaced on April 24, 2026, showing what appeared to be a misunderstanding between the senator representing Ebonyi Central, Senator Ken Eze, and a National Assembly aspirant from Ikwo Local Government Area, Chief Christian Asaga Nwali at the burial event of the father of Chief Peter Orogwu AKA BabyOku.

The disagreement, which quickly drew attention online, centered on who should succeed Senator Eze at the end of his current tenure.

Concerned by the development, Umahi, who described both men as his political mentees, moved swiftly to calm tensions.

On April 26, he hosted the two leaders in a meeting aimed at restoring order and reinforcing unity within the political family.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister commended both parties for their respect and willingness to resolve the issue.

“I want to thank you people, highly for this show of respect coming from you concerning what ordinarily should not be a problem. Sen. Ken Eze is my product, C sagas is my product but they are having some issues, not directly but their boys are causing some problems for a matter that doesn’t lie in their hands”, he noted.

He recalled that the question of zoning had been addressed in the past, noting that there was an understanding that the Ebonyi Central senatorial seat would rotate to Ikwo after the current tenure.

“Firstly, the central senatorial seat had an agreement that after the present four year term position, it will go to Ikwo and incidentally, the decision was made by my Boss, referring to his predecessor as Governor, Chief Martin Elechi and the governor was in that meeting. Of course he was very strategic in my administration. So that is why C-sagas can say he is contesting,” he said.

Even so, Umahi stressed that politics remains dynamic and that decisions must be guided by present realities and collective leadership.

According to him: “Now, politics is dynamic, life is dynamic. Life is very very simple. I have advised them, first to maintain peace. It is the right of everyone to contest but the decision is beyond them.”

He urged both camps to take their concerns to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, whom he described as a leader deserving of full respect.

“I have advised them that we have a governor in the state, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, and he is a man of great quality. He has respect for all the leaders. He must be accorded his own respect. So my advice to them is to gather 10 leaders from Ezza and Ikwo respectively and go and meet the governor,” he noted.

According to the minister, only a structured engagement involving the governor and selected leaders from both sides can produce a fair and lasting resolution.

“Only these two leaders have the capacity to resolve it. If Ikwo doesn’t go now, they will go in future, if Ezza doesn’t continue, they will still have another opportunity but let that decision be between the governor and the selected leader from both clan”, he noted.

Shifting focus to the broader political landscape, Umahi emphasized the need for unity in order to deliver overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“They are one people and we wouldn’t allow anything to divide them… just like the governor mentioned in church yesterday that the election we have, the president is fully and totally adopted in Ebonyi state and I, myself is saying that he is the sole candidate in Ebonyi state,” he noted.

He pointed to ongoing federal projects in the state as a strong reason for continued support.

“And any decision we’re going to make concerning the National assembly will revolve around getting maximum vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because what the president is doing in Ebonyi state we have never had any federal project of even 10% of that magnitude”, he said.

Umahi made it clear that political decisions at all levels must align with the goal of delivering a decisive mandate for the President.

“So it is in our interest, irrespective of what they are vying for. Make sure that we are very strategic and then bring up people and carry the people along so that we give President Tinubu 95% vote. Our vote is not for any clannish candidate. Our vote remains for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, he noted.

He added that consultations would continue to ensure consensus candidates emerge for the National Assembly.

He said: “It is a very strategic move we’re going to be making and I will be working closely with the governor to ensure that we carry the people along… to arrive at the consensus candidate of the National Assembly.”

The minister also reaffirmed strong support for the state governor, warning against any political challenge to his position.

“Nobody should touch the governor of Ebonyi state position, it is a no go area… Because we are all committed to the two tenures of our governors,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Ken Eze expressed appreciation for the minister’s intervention, describing him as a father figure whose leadership continues to guide them.

“You’re a good father and at a time like this, we are proud to say we have you as our father. We came to you as your children to intervene and we’re proud of you, you’ve always shown that leadership.”

He appealed to supporters to avoid actions that could deepen divisions, especially on social media.

“To all our supporters, the social media influencer, please, we’re one people. We’re brother. C saga is my brother. We have no reason to quarrel… Please don’t fight in the social media. Please stop writing against any leader… If you write against any leader or C Sagas you’re not writing for me.”

Also speaking, Chief Christian Asaga Nwali echoed the call for unity and respect for leadership.

“We appreciate you dearly. Here we are we are all your subjects. We promise to always make you proud, Your Excellency, and Ebonyi will be peaceful as far as we’re concerned.”

He urged supporters to refrain from insults and trust the process.

“it is only God that enthrones a leader… Please no insults to our leaders no insults to anyone, we’re together and in unison,” he noted.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2