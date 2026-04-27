TRCN sets 2027 deadline to get rid of unqualified teachers

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has announced a sweeping reform aimed at eliminating unqualified teachers from Nigeria’s education system, declaring that only holders of education degrees will be allowed to teach from 2027.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the TRCN, Dr Ronke Soyombo, disclosed this during the Council’s 10th induction ceremony for newly qualified teachers at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Eha-Amufu, Enugu State.

Soyombo said the move is part of efforts to rid the profession of quackery and reposition teaching for improved learning outcomes, especially among younger generations.

She explained that about 75 per cent of teachers currently without education degrees would be allowed to remain in the system temporarily, but only until December 2026.

“By 2027, I can guarantee that nobody without an education degree will be found in classrooms, whether in private or public schools,” she stated.

The TRCN boss expressed concern over the quality of teaching in private schools, revealing that a large proportion of teachers in that sector are unqualified.

“At least 80 per cent of children in private schools are being taught by unprofessional teachers, and this should not be so. The time has come to retrieve the system from quacks,” she added.

To ease the transition, Soyombo said the council is collaborating with the minister of education, Tunji Alausa, and the National Teachers Institute (NTI) to introduce a six-month Accelerated Teachers Professionalisation Programme (ATPP). The programme, she said, is designed for individuals who have spent up to two years teaching in recognised schools.

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