Tinubu’s $516.3 m loan and paradox oil windfall: The need to rein in fiscal drift

SOPURUCHI ONWUKA

The request by President Bola Tinubu for legislative approval of a $516.3 million syndicated loan to finance the Western Superhighway has triggered intense debate among economists, fiscal analysts, and policy observers.

At the heart of the concern is not merely the loan itself, but the broader fiscal context in which it is being pursued.

Nigeria is currently in a politically sensitive period, with campaigns and power calculations shaping much of the national conversation. In such a climate, major fiscal decisions demand an even higher level of scrutiny. The timing of this borrowing request has therefore raised legitimate questions about urgency, transparency, and fiscal prudence.

Even more unsettling is the president’s accompanying request that the loan be incorporated into the existing borrowing plan, a move that signals a potential shift in the government’s expenditure framework and raises red flags about adherence to previously established fiscal boundaries. It suggests that borrowing may be becoming less of a carefully calibrated tool and more of an impulsive response to funding needs.

Whereas there is little disagreement about the importance of infrastructure development, a project like the Western Superhighway could, in principle, improve connectivity, reduce logistics costs, and support economic growth across regions. However, sound fiscal management requires that such projects be weighed not only on their potential benefits but also in the context of political and economic framework.

The central issue therefore, is that the new borrowing is being proposed at a time when Nigeria is experiencing a significant oil revenue windfall. Global crude oil market turbulence has inadvertently pushed the prices of Nigeria’s crude oil blends above $110 per barrel, peaking at over $136 in March, far exceeding the 2026 budget benchmark of $65 per barrel. The price surge, driven in part by geopolitical tensions arising from Iran war, has created a rare window of elevated earnings for oil-producing countries.

For Nigeria, where oil accounts for over 70 percent of government revenue and more than 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings, such a price environment should translate into substantial unplanned revenue inflows. And with a production benchmark of 1.85 million barrels per day, even conservative estimates suggest that revenues should be significantly outperforming 2026 budget projections.

Even after accounting for production costs, joint venture obligations, and revenue-sharing arrangements, there should still be a meaningful fiscal surplus or, at the very least, a sharply reduced deficit. Yet, the government continues to borrow as though this windfall does not exist.

The prevailing contradiction becomes even more striking when placed alongside recent policy statements by outgoing Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who publicly declared that Nigeria had no intention of seeking additional loans, particularly from multilateral institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). His position reflected growing concern about the country’s rising debt profile and the increasing debt serve burden.

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria’s total public debt rose by ₦14 trillion to reach ₦159.27 trillion by the end of 2025. This rapid accumulation of debt has pushed the country closer to levels widely considered vulnerable, if not outright distressing.

According to government’s data, Nigeria’s external debt increased to $51.856 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 from $48.462 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

The 2025 debt profile forms the country’s all-time highest external debt exposure. External debts averaged $21.759 billion from 2000 until 2025. Lowest external debt figure in the period, according to DMO data, was $3.287 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2007.

Edun who spoke in Washinton, United States, noted that many African countries are already at or near debt distress, largely due to high interest rates and the premium attached to commercial borrowing.

He emphasized that a significant portion of government revenue is now devoted to debt servicing, crowding out essential spending on health, education, and infrastructure.

He also offered that countries like Nigeria should focus on structural reforms, digital transformation and innovation, instead of accumulating more debt, to drive growth and reduce dependence on expensive financing.

However, recent developments suggest a divergence from government’s declared policy. The National Assembly’s approval of a $6 billion external borrowing request earlier in the year had already raised concerns.

Last year, government had raised a $747 million syndicated loan, led by Deutsche ⁠Bank, to fund the first phase of a planned 700- kilometer coastal highway.

Thus, the new $516.3 million loan request reinforces the perception of a continued reliance on borrowing, even in favorable economic conditions. This pattern points to a deeper structural weakness in Nigeria’s fiscal management.

Ideally, governments should adopt a counter-cyclical approach: saving during periods of high revenue and borrowing during downturns. Nigeria, by contrast, appears to be borrowing in both scenarios; suggesting that windfalls are neither fully captured, accounted for nor effectively deployed.

The macroeconomic implications of unrestrained borrowing are serious. Rising debt inevitably leads to higher debt service obligations, and Nigeria already spends a large share of its revenue on servicing debt, leaving limited fiscal space for development priorities; and continued borrowing will only intensify this pressure.

External borrowing also places strain on the country’s foreign exchange position. Debt repayments in foreign currency increase demand for dollars, putting downward pressure on Naira. And currency depreciation, in turn, fuels inflation by raising the cost of imports, eroding household purchasing power and worsening living conditions.

Again, heavy reliance on borrowing can undermine investor confidence. It signals lack of fiscal discipline and raises concerns about long-term sustainability, potentially increasing the cost of future borrowing and limiting access to capital markets.

What makes this situation particularly frustrating is that Nigeria currently has an opportunity to change course. The oil price surge offers a chance to break the cycle of debt dependence. With prudent management, the government could use the windfall to reduce deficits, pay down existing debt, rebuild external reserves, and stabilize the currency.

Government could also invest surplus revenues in structural reforms, particularly in the oil sector, to boost production and efficiency, ensuring that future price increases translate more directly into public revenue.

Unfortunately, the continued emphasis on borrowing suggests that the prevailing windfall opportunity is not being fully utilized. Therefore, what is perceptible in the prevailing scenario is that the expected fiscal relief from the oil price surge is not visible in the government’s financing strategy.

It is thus in the foreground expected surpluses that the prevailing loan concerns conjure perceptions of inefficiencies, leakages, and opaque fiscal practices. The prevailing realities therefore call for dismantling of the rigid and opaque structure of federal budgets which appears to prevent the full disclosure of surpluses at times of revenue windfall.

This raises fundamental questions about fiscal governance and the mechanisms in place to ensure accountability in the use of both borrowed funds and windfall gains.

Until these questions are addressed, Nigeria risks remaining trapped in a persistent paradox: a resource-rich country struggling with chronic fiscal instability.

Breaking this cycle will require a deliberate shift toward transparency, discipline, and long-term fiscal policy planning. Without such a shift, even periods of exceptional earnings will fail to deliver lasting economic stability.

The responsibility for that shift is shared, but currently, the burden falls heavily on the National Assembly to provide the executive with the necessary guidance, checks, and moderation required to safeguard the nation’s economic future.

Without such intervention, Nigeria risks remaining trapped in a familiar paradox being a resource-rich country whose government remains unable to translate its resources into enduring wealth.

For a better society

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