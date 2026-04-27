Soludo pledges support to ICT development

PAUL ADUNWOKE

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to support the development of information communication technology (ICT) in the state and Nigeria at large.

He said this in Anambra during the commissioning of the Sunday Nnaemeka Memorial Tech Foundation, which held at Oroma Etiti Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State, describing the foundation as a vital platform for youth development and innovation.

He explained that the state government seriously placed high value on technology, emphasizing that it remained one of the most viable and fast-growing sectors globally.

Addressing the audience through his Adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation, Miss Chinwe Okoli, the governor urged parents across Anambra West LGA in the state to take advantage of the initiative by enrolling their children.

He described the foundation as a rare opportunity capable of equipping young people with relevant digital skills for future success, while commending Sir Nnaemeka, an ICT expert, for his visionary contribution to youth empowerment in the area.

In his remarks, the Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, in the state Hon. Peter Udogalaya Aniekwe, expressed appreciation to Sir Nnaemeka for creating opportunities for young people to thrive in the digital economy.

He reiterated his commitment to improving infrastructure in the constituency, noting that inadequate social amenities remained his major challenge.

He, however, assured constituents of what he called “ongoing efforts to drive meaningful development across Anambra East and West”.

Also speaking, the former executive of Anambra West Local Government and House of Representatives member for and Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the state Hon. Raphael Udenze Okeke described the Tech Foundation as a project that could according him transform the lives of many young people in Anambra West, ” if they enrol.”

Chief Okeke advised parents to play prominent role in helping their children to choose the right courses in the University, noting that the world was fast shifting from Analogue to digital.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Chairman Anambra State Comrade Mrs. Chika Chukwudozie commended sir Anthony Nnaemeka for project describing it as immortalising the name of his late elder brother late Sunday Nnaemeka Sunday Jamaica as he was fondly called

She prayed for God’s continued blessings and protection of Sir Anthony Nnaemeka.

For a better society

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