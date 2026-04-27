Over 69 died on Lagos roads in Q1, LASTMA declares

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority says 69 people died on roads across the state in the first quarter of 2026.

The authority also said 246 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in road accidents within the same period.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki also said the authority cleared more than 600 accident scenes during the period.

He said LASTMA resolved more than 900 infractions involving trucks and other articulated vehicles.

He added that the agency carried out 4,900 physical enforcement operations during the period.

Bakare-Oki told NAN that LASTMA captured about 17,942 offences through technology-driven enforcement, including the use of Traffic Management Solutions devices.

According to him, LASTMA maintains zero tolerance for traffic infractions.

He said impounded vehicles would be promptly arraigned before the Lagos State Mobile Court.

“For the first quarter, we have been able to improve on our service management, especially ensuring that there is great improvement in the travel time of Lagos residents.

“We have done a total overhaul of all traffic equipment and recovery vehicles by ensuring that we reposition them strategically so that they can aid and improve our response time to traffic incident management.

“In terms of our personnel, we started with their training and re-orientation for better service delivery,” he said.

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