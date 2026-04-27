Otti’s wife drives women’s economic revolution, launches Ahiaoma market empowerment

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, has driven women economic revolution by launching the Ahiaoma Market Women Economic Empowerment Programme in the State.

Speaking at the event held in Umuahia, Mrs. Otti said that empowering women remains both a moral responsibility and an economic imperative.

“When women earn, they reinvest significantly into their families and communities. This is not just social intervention; it is a smart economic strategy that drives growth,” she stated.

She noted that the event was anchored on the Safe Tent Care Initiative, a programme which reflects a holistic approach to empowerment and one that recognizes that financial inclusion must go hand-in-hand with social protection, health, and security.

“Access to capital alone is not enough. Without the right support systems, progress becomes difficult.

“Through Safe Tent Care, we are ensuring that women are not only funded but also protected, supported, and positioned to thrive,” she added.

She pointed out that in its first phase, 200 women from different parts of the state and across various sectors were selected to receive ₦100,000 each to scale their businesses, adding that beyond the grants, beneficiaries will also benefit from mentorship, business development services, and capacity-building programmes tailored to ensure long-term growth and financial independence.

According to her, the initiative aligns strongly with the vision of Governor Dr. Alex Otti to promote inclusive growth, human capital development, and sustainable prosperity, particularly for women at the grassroots.

Speaking on challenges in agriculture, Mrs. Otti announced that there will be a forthcoming Agri-Market Reform Initiative, which will focus on improving storage facilities, reducing post-harvest losses, and enabling women farmers to access better markets and pricing.

“Strategic partnerships remain central to the programme’s success. Collaborations with Signature Bank and the Bank of Industry are set to provide beneficiaries with financial literacy training, enterprise support, and access to structured financing opportunities.

“Our goal is to move women from survival-level trading to structured, bankable, and thriving enterprises,” Mrs. Otti affirmed.

In his remarks, Mr. Jonathan Obiloye of Signature Bank urged participants to adopt disciplined financial habits, avoid fraudulent schemes, and prioritize savings and proper record keeping.

“Do not be carried away by promises of quick returns. Build your business with knowledge, patience, and discipline,” he advised.

Also speaking, Mrs. Rose Ako of the Bank of Industry highlighted the importance of maintaining active bank accounts and credible financial records, noting that such practices are critical for accessing loans and scaling businesses.

She further disclosed the rollout of a ₦4 billion matching fund scheme in partnership with the Abia State Government to support small and medium-scale enterprises.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs. Ngozi Felix, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing poverty and creating sustainable opportunities for vulnerable groups.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Maureen Aghukwa, commended the First Lady for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the welfare of women across the state. She described the initiative as a transformative intervention that not only provides immediate financial relief but also creates a pathway for long-term economic stability and empowerment.

She urged beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity to grow their businesses and improve their standard of living.

The event featured the symbolic presentation of grant cheques and impactful financial education sessions, equipping beneficiaries with practical knowledge on savings, investment, budgeting, and business growth.

For a better society

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