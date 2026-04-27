OPay Leads the Conversation on Africa’s Next Financial Frontier at BusinessDay Fintech Summit 2026

Dotun Daniel Adekunle, COO/CTO, OPay, delivering the Keynote Presentation at the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit 2026 held in Lagos.

OPay, a leading financial technology company in Nigeria, took center stage as the Headline Sponsor of the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The summit, themed “The Next Financial Frontier: Intelligence, Infrastructure & Inclusion in Africa’s Digital Money Economy,” brought together key players across the financial ecosystem to discuss the future of fintech on the continent.

As part of its strong participation, OPay’s COO/CTO, Dotun Daniel Adekunle, delivered a powerful keynote presentation titled “Payments are solved. The next frontier is different.” In his address, he challenged the industry to move beyond payment services and focus on building smarter financial systems that truly improve people’s lives.

He emphasised that while access to payments has improved across Africa, the real opportunity now lies in using data, intelligence, and strong infrastructure to drive financial progress for users. He highlighted the need for fintech companies to shift focus from transaction volumes to measurable impact, such as financial health, user empowerment, and long-term value creation.

Dotun Daniel Adekunle, COO/CTO, OPay, delivering the Keynote Presentation at the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit 2026 held in Lagos.

OPay, a leading financial technology company in Nigeria, took center stage as the Headline Sponsor of the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The summit, themed “The Next Financial Frontier: Intelligence, Infrastructure & Inclusion in Africa’s Digital Money Economy,” brought together key players across the financial ecosystem to discuss the future of fintech on the continent.

As part of its strong participation, OPay’s COO/CTO, Dotun Daniel Adekunle, delivered a powerful keynote presentation titled “Payments are solved. The next frontier is different.” In his address, he challenged the industry to move beyond payment services and focus on building smarter financial systems that truly improve people’s lives.

L-R: Ibukun Humphrey Oluwagbenga, Head of IT Business Support and Operations, OPay; Dotun Daniel Adekunle, COO/CTO, OPay; Titilayo Rhoda Adeyemi, Legal Officer, OPay; and Paul Iwunwa, Senior Marketing Manager, OPay at the inaugural BusinessDay Fintech Summit 2026 held in Lagos.

“Payments are no longer the problem we need to solve,” said Dotun Daniel Adekunle, COO/CTO, OPay. “The real opportunity now is building intelligent systems that understand users, support better decisions, and improve financial outcomes. At OPay, we are focused on using data and technology to move from enabling transactions to enabling real transformation.”

Further reaffirming OPay’s leadership in innovation, Ibukun Humphrey Oluwagbenga, Head of IT Business Support and Operations at OPay, participated in a high-level panel session on “Intelligent Finance: How AI, Data and Automation are rewriting Financial Services.” He shared insights on how OPay is leveraging data, automation, and advanced technologies to improve service delivery, strengthen fraud prevention, and create more personalised financial experiences and smart solutions for customers and businesses.

OPay’s participation at the summit reflects its continued commitment to advancing financial inclusion, strengthening digital infrastructure, and leading innovation in Africa’s financial ecosystem. By focusing on intelligence, infrastructure, and inclusion, OPay is helping to shape the next phase of growth in the digital money economy.

For more information about OPay’s innovations, smart business solutions and initiatives, please visit www.opayweb.com and follow OPay and OPay Business on LinkedIn, @OPay_NG @opaybusiness on X, and @opay.ng @opaybusiness on Instagram to stay updated.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers’ funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks