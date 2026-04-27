Nigeria no longer a permissive ground for drug cartels – UNODC

L-R: Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA), retired Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (left) joined by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Cheikh Ousmane Toure and Deputy Director of the United States International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (US-INL), Dr. Douglas Grane, to cut the tape and unveil the audiovisual interrogation rooms equipped with modern technology provided by UNODC and funded by the US-INL at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 27th April 2026.

. We’re ready for the work ahead, Marwa declares

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has declared that Nigeria is no longer a permissive ground for international drug cartels given the strong message that has been sent out by the unprecedented number of arrests, seizures and convictions of drug traffickers recorded by the current leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the past five years.

The UNODC Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Cheikh Ousmane Toure stated this in Abuja on Monday during a brief ceremony to hand over to NDLEA audiovisual interview rooms equipped with modern technology provided by UNODC and funded by the United States International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (US-INL).

According to him, “Transnational drug trafficking remains one of the most destabilizing forces of our time; it fuels corruption, funds violence, destroys communities, and exploits the most vulnerable. Nigeria, at a critical sub-regional crossroads, has been both a target and a transit hub for criminal networks stretching from Latin America to Asia and across Africa.

“Under the strong and visionary leadership of Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), NDLEA has demonstrated remarkable courage and professionalism in confronting these networks. Since his appointment in 2021, the agency has significantly strengthened enforcement, increased major seizures, and expanded prevention and treatment initiatives. The result has been clear: it has sent very strong messages to transnational criminal organizations because Nigeria is no longer a permissive environment.”

He expressed appreciation to the US government for funding the project. “To our partners and the United States, your investment goes far beyond bricks, cables, and cameras—it is an investment in the idea that a stronger, fairer, and more transparent Nigeria is a safer Nigeria. As we formally hand over these upgraded interview rooms, we are reaffirming our shared conviction that the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime must be waged within the bounds of law, with full respect for human rights, and with unwavering transparency”, he added.

He urged that the facility be replicated in all commands and formations of the Agency across the country.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) expressed gratitude to the US-INL and UNODC “for believing in our mission and for walking this path with us”, while assuring them and the Nigerian public that the Agency is “ready for the work ahead.”

Speaking on the significance of the donated facilities, Marwa said “we are not just commissioning rooms; we are upgrading the integrity of our investigative process. The NDLEA is currently at an advanced stage of digital transformation, and the provision of these state-of-the-art facilities brings us into the future of law enforcement. This is where technology meets the rule of law.

“The handover of these modern interview and interrogation rooms could not have come at a more pivotal time. As the NDLEA accelerates toward the full digitalization of our operational processes, this facility ensures we remain in lockstep with our international partners. More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to transparency, our extant laws, and global best practices in criminal justice.

“We live in an interconnected world where progress is a shared journey. Today, that journey takes a significant leap forward. This equipment is far more than mere technology; it is a symbol of trust. It reflects your belief in our mission and our people. For the Agency, this means enhanced capacity, higher investigative standards, and the ability to deliver justice more effectively.

“We are committed to ensuring that this contribution translates into measurable results and a lasting impact on our counter-narcotics efforts. We look forward to sharing the milestones we will undoubtedly achieve through this partnership.

“For our officers, this means better tools for the job. For the public, it means a more transparent and professional Agency. We promise not just to use this equipment, but to master it—ensuring every interrogation is conducted with the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency.”

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Director of US-INL, Dr. Douglas Grane, top officials of UNODC and top management staff of NDLEA, among others, according to a statement issued by Femi Babafemi spokesman for the NDLEA.

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