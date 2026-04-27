NGO marks 8 years fight against drug abuse, calls for collective efforts

PAUL ADUNWOKE

As Nigeria grapples with the rising tide of drug abuse, Stampout Drug Abuse Initiative (SODAi), a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), has commemorated its eight years anniversary, calling for urgent collective action to address this national crisis.

According to the organization, substance abuse affects 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 who use psychoactive substances for non-medical purposes. Furthermore, one in every four drug users in Nigeria is a woman, and one in every five persons who use hard substances is facing certain drug use disorders.

According to the first comprehensive drug use survey report released in 2018 by National Bureau of Nigeria and the Center for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA), with the support of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union.

Speaking at the event in Ikeja, Lagos, Executive Director, Stampout Drug Abuse Initiative, Member International Society of Substance Use Professionals, Mr. Oluwafemi Silas, said SODAi underscores the need for a united front among government, communities, religious bodies, families, schools, and stakeholders to curb this epidemic.

He explained that drug abuse refers to the use of certain chemicals for the purpose of creating pleasurable effects on the brain.

“The brain is weird to make one want to repeat experiences that make them feel good, and are motivated to do them again and again.”

The Executive Director stressed that the drugs that may be addictive target the brain’s reward system. “They flood the brain with a chemical called DOPAMINE. This triggers a feeling of intense pleasure, so one keeps taking the drug to chase the high.”

He said drug abuse has ravaged Nigeria, with alarming rates of dependency and related health, social, and economic consequences.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other reports indicate widespread use of substances like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, tramadol, and other prescription drugs, particularly among youth. This crisis demands immediate, coordinated interventions,” he noted.

In terms of preventive measures, called for action, saying the role of government includes sanitising the drug distribution system and restricting access to dangerous drugs.

Silas said government should review the drug laws and ensure that everybody, specialists, individuals, cultivators and carriers, involved in drug -related offenses is served with stiff penalties.

The Director said the government should establish more rehabilitation centers and employ capable staff to assist people with addiction in rehabilitation centers. Stimulate the economy so as to create employment opportunities, especially for teenagers and youths in the country who are more vulnerable. Provide educational opportunities to the youths so as to make them productive rather than being idle.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2