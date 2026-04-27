Mitigating negative impacts of the Gulf crisis on Nigerians

Beyond insecurity which continues to take its heavy toll on Nigeria, the two-month-old crisis in faraway Gulf region involving the United States, Israel and Iran has profound negative effects on many Nigerians especially the low-income earners, self-employed and the masses, following the hike in the costs of petroleum products with a litre of fuel costing over N1, 200 which is eating deep into their purchasing power.

Though a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, the most populous black nation on earth prior to the establishment of the $20billion Dangote Refinery in Lagos state, had for some years now, been relying fully on imported petroleum products including fuel, diesel and Jet A1 for domestic consumption following the breakdown of the four federal government-owned refineries. Unfortunately, this setback has exposed millions of citizens to avoidable hardship triggered by any external disruption in the supply chain just like the current showdown in the Middle East. It is one of the biggest oil regions in the world, and any crisis there triggers ripple effects on the rest of the world.

The war, even though a ceasefire is still in force, has resulted in rising costs of petroleum products, gas, transport fares and logistics as well as the prices of food items and services thereby further pauperizing the masses and the vulnerable in society especially the elderly, pensioners, disrupting economic processes and led to a spike in inflation with Nigeria’s March rate increasing to 15.38 percent as against 15.06 percent recorded in February.

Based on the above, we demand that all levels of government – federal, state and council should as a matter of national urgency, take appropriate measures to cushioning the unintended effects of the increasing energy costs on the citizens, especially the vulnerable in society. Considering that many citizens are at the receiving end of the crisis, with the poverty rate in Nigeria put at 63% in 2025, and over 140 million people out of over 200 million living below the poverty line, mostly driven by high food inflation, structural inequality, and weak purchasing power, the proposed empowerment intervention should be all-encompassing and not targeted at the civil servants alone.

In adopting measures to alleviate suffering in the land, government should be properly guided by Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs which outlines a five-tier model of human needs, often depicted as invited pyramid stipulating that the people must satisfy lower-level deficiency needs, including such basic survival necessities, like food, water, shelter, as well as security, financial stability, health, and protection from harm. These, in our view are the least of citizens’ expectations from government because of the current excruciating hardship across the country coupled with the high poverty rate in the land.

Again, the recent revelation by the Global Report on Food Crisis, based on data from the United Nations, the European Union and humanitarian agencies that two-thirds of people facing food crisis globally in 2025 lived in just 10 countries, with a third of them in Sudan, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a UN-backed yearly report recently, has further underscored the urgent need by government to give utmost priority attention to tackling security challenges identified as the major driver of acute food insecurity in the affected countries.

It is worthy of note that prior to the latest hardship, Nigerians were confronted with such multiple existential security challenges across the North East, North West and the North Central, regarded as the food basket of the nation, where killing of law-abiding citizens continues unabated; unemployment, poverty, epileptic electricity supply, hunger as well as massive, widening housing deficit estimated at about 28 million units as of early 2026. This, according to experts, has been driven by rapid population growth, high construction costs, and urbanization even as they proffered that building between 550,000 and 700,000 units annually for the next decade could ameliorate the shortage, with Lagos alone expected to provide over 3.4 million units.

And considering that insecurity is at the heart of the current challenges, our board reiterates its earlier demand for a complete overhaul of the nation’s security architecture to pave the way for technology-driven strategies and weapon deployment that will be several steps ahead of the ones used by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa province, ISWAP, fighters who have continued to wage relentless war on the military and citizens.

In our view, President Bola Tinubu, the commander-in-chief of Nigerian Armed Forces should henceforth not hesitate in seeking military help from any part of the globe in defeating the bloodthirsty terrorists, since there cannot be any meaningful socio-economic development without peace and stability. This is in addition to the proposed establishment of State Police as soon as practicable. Similarly, the President who doubles as Petroleum Resources Minister should ensure that the naira for crude agreement between the federal government and Dangote Refinery is implemented to the letter and with greater vigour to enable the latter refine more products that should be sold to Nigerian consumers at concessional costs lower than the international prices.

This, no doubt, will engender positive effects on both the transportation fare and the high cost of logistics blamed for the increasing costs of goods and some services in the country even as we implore the International Oil Companies, IOCs who are into joint venture agreements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, to fully cooperate with the central government in this regard.

Besides, with the farmlands firmly secured, we advocate that governors of the 36 states should drive the campaign for food security by providing the enabling environment, necessary incentives and inputs such as subsidized fertilizers, high yielding crops and guaranteed loans to farmers and fishermen during the current planting season in order to have a bumper harvest this year. Necessary equipment and facilities too, should be put in place to prevent post-harvest losses as part of national strategy to make food items affordable all year round.

We welcome the newly introduced 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, FPM, effective April 1, 2026, by the Tinubu administration which drastically cut import duties on some goods like vehicles, rice, raw sugar and palm oil as part of measures to fight inflation and reduce soaring cost of living. Similarly, the zero duty on agricultural and industrial machinery, cargo ships, railway equipment and medicines is commendable and capable of boosting industrialization as well as employment generation if well implemented.

Again, the recent decision of Ogun and Oyo state governments to approve transport allowance for workers, and reduce the number of days of going to their duty posts while working virtually from home in other days is a step in the right direction and should be emulated by other states yet to do so. We challenge governors also to invest heavily in mass transit schemes, especially rail and ferry services to alleviate the current suffering of commuters exploited daily by commercial bus operators who charge exorbitant fares with no one to the rescue.

More importantly, we strongly believe that bad governance, corruption, high cost of governance, lack of accountability and mismanagement of public funds are largely responsible for the prevailing hardship as well as the low human development index in the country and task all public office holders to recommit themselves to the cardinal purpose of government: the welfare and security of the people who they swore to serve meritoriously. The huge allocations accruing to the federal, states and councils from the federation account after the removal of fuel subsidy should be spent judiciously in providing the basic necessities of life for the greater good of the greater majority. Nigerians eagerly look forward to the good old days when they could afford three square meals daily and go to sleep with two eyes closed. This is achievable if politicians make accountability, transparency and fear of God their watchwords.

For a better society

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