M/East crisis: STI spreading rapidly amid hike in condom price, Nigerian health officials warn

PAUL ADUNWOKE

Stakeholders in the health sector in Nigeria have warned that an increase in the prices of condoms could trigger widespread Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI).

Some medical experts who spoke with Champion Newspapers’ correspondent believe people may decide not to purchase a condom if the price is not affordable.

The experts noted that there is a need for local production of contraceptives to serve as a buffer against the ongoing US/Israel and Iran war.

The world’s largest condom manufacturer, Karex, on Friday 24th April, had warned of a 30 per cent increase in prices as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt global supply chains.

The development had triggered widespread reactions in China, where the hashtag “condom prices rising” had attracted over 60 million views on social media, fuelling discussions on possible stockpiling.

Speaking on the emerging development, a Public Health Physician, Health Promotion Specialist and Fellow of the US Mandela Washington Fellowship for African Leaders, Dr. Obinna Ebirim, said global healthcare supply chains remain vulnerable to international supply chain disruptions, particularly where these medical supplies are transported via sea freight.

She noted, “Conflicts that affect maritime routes, such as the Iran war, can significantly delay shipments, increase costs, and ultimately impact access to essential health products in countries that rely heavily on imports.”

Ebirim noted, “This underscores a longstanding recommendation from public health professionals like myself of the urgent need for sustained investment in health Research and Development (R&D), as well as local manufacturing of vaccines, medicines, and other medical consumables. Strengthening domestic capacity in these areas would enhance resilience and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.”

Ebirim explained that the COVID-19 pandemic offered a clear lesson, as widespread disruptions in global supply chains exposed the risks of overdependence on imports or other countries.

“While several countries responded by rapidly scaling up local production and research development capabilities, progress in Nigeria has been comparatively gradual. Initiatives such as the Presidential effort to unlock the health value chains are commendable, but their full impact is yet to be realized.”

He said the push for accelerated local manufacturing must be balanced with stringent quality assurance.

“Expanding production without maintaining high regulatory standards could undermine public health outcomes.” he stated.

He pointed out that the ongoing efforts of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to strengthen its international quality rating are encouraging. “A robust regulatory framework is essential to ensure that locally produced health commodities are safe, effective, and globally competitive.”

He said, “In summary, building resilient health systems requires a deliberate and sustained commitment to domestic manufacturing of drugs, vaccines and other health products, anchored in both research, innovation and quality assurance, to better withstand future global supply chain disruptions.”

However, a Project Officer at Brooks Insights Hospital Abuja, Chidinma Ahunam said, “Some people are so committed to family planning that a price increase will not deter them, and rightly so, the cost of a condom is far cheaper than raising a child or treating a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI).

“However, we must not overlook those who are most vulnerable; low-income earners, young people, and persons living with disabilities who may already face significant barriers to accessing reproductive health commodities.”

She said in a country like Nigeria, where out-of-pocket health spending is high. Rising costs of essential products like condoms have real implications.

“Condoms are not just a contraceptive option; they are critical for preventing STIs. If prices spike significantly, we risk individuals turning to less reliable alternatives, such as withdrawal method, calendar method, or traditional unproven methods, which offer limited to no protection against unintended pregnancies or STIs, potentially increasing the national public health burden.”

Ahunam added, “Nevertheless, the extent of this impact will depend on how well existing systems, such as public sector distribution, donor-supported programmes and social marketing initiatives, provide subsidized or free condoms to cushion this effect, particularly in areas highly dependent on the private market.”

She maintained there is therefore an urgent need to strengthen local supply chains and sustain investment in family planning commodities. “So access is never held hostage to global market fluctuations like the one coming from Karex.”

Reproductive Healthcare Physician and Researcher Dr. Chioma Nwakanma-Akanno said sex could get more expensive, and sadly sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies will get even more “affordable.”

She explained that data from a nationwide opinion poll conducted in Nigeria by Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) revealed that while 92% of people had a good level of awareness about condom use, only 34% used it, and only 28 per cent are consistent. “Add economic inflation, poverty and health illiteracy combined together, you can see, we have a crisis in our hands.”

Nwakanma-Akanno said WHO had disclosed that approximately 82,000 women die annually from pregnancy related causes, 30-40% of that is attributable to unsafe abortions.

She said In a country with a population growth rate of 2.1%, a HIV infection rate of over 190,000 yearly, and approximately 610, 000 abortions annually, a lot is at stake, if condom rates go up. “Sadly, these inequities pose worse barriers for rural dwellers and low-income earners, and the people with disabilities.”

However, she noted “it is not the end of the world, but in fact a call for introspection and unified action. We cannot tell people to stop having consensual sex, so my recommendation to everyone will be to ensure they keep on making safe sexual choices, use condoms if you can, uphold safe sexual practices, avoid/limit multiple sexual partners, get screened regularly and insist on the status of your partner. If living with HIV, ensure you adhere to your treatment and protect yourself and your partners with pre-exposure prophylaxis.”

She said: “If you must have unprotected sex, please double your protection by speaking to your doctor about other forms or methods of contraception, including fertility windows.”

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